UK’s first competition championing food & drink free from artificial ingredients and ultra-processing launched

The NatureMade Food & Drink Awards are open for entry

Food and drink brands that champion natural ingredients and stay clear of ultra processing (UPF) are being officially recognised for the first time with the launch of The NatureMade Food & Drink Awards.

Founded by industry veteran Pip Martin, The NatureMade Food & Drink Awards recognises outstanding flavour, sustainable practices and responsible nutrition.

With a career spanning 5-star hotels in the US and senior roles at Harrods Food Hall, Pip launched food & drink events company Tasting Quarter in 2021. Mindful of the sample waste often seen in awards programmes, Pip has designed a low-impact, sustainability-first format for the awards to make best use of the products sent in by brands.

Unlike other food & drink competitions, samples provided for the awards will be tasted by both judges and consumers. Judging will take place during the day, followed by a public, ticketed tasting event in the evening at Mosimann’s, a fitting venue for the awards as one of the world’s most prestigious private dining clubs and home of cuisine naturelle.

Pip Martin was inspired by Chris van Tulleken’s book Ultra Processed People, he recognised the need for an awards competition that champions food and drink free from ultra-processing. “I felt it was crazy that there was no awards competition devoted to food and drink that is ultra-processed-free,” Pip explains. “I also wanted to set up a sustainability-led competition for my children’s generation, and to be part of the change for a better food and drink future.”

The NatureMade Food & Drink Awards set a new benchmark in the industry by focusing on products that align with the growing consumer demand for minimally processed and environmentally responsible food and beverages.

With a distinguished panel of experts and a robust evaluation process, the awards aim to spotlight brands that are leading the charge in this important movement. Advisors include head judge Angela Clutton, award-winning food writer, cook and presenter, and Co-Director of the British Library’s Food Season, Jenna Mosimann, CEO of RaisingNutrition, who brings her expertise in nutritional science and public health, and sustainability consultant Mark Driscoll, founder of Tasting The Future, who has over 25 years’ experience advising leading organisations on sustainable food systems.

“We’re at a turning point where consumers are more conscious than ever about what goes into their food and drink,” said Pip. “These awards will not only celebrate brands that prioritise natural ingredients and sustainability, but also help drive meaningful conversations around the future of food and drink production.”

The awards have already attracted strong interest from the food and drink industry, with a database of over 2,000 relevant brands and retailers ready for outreach.

Pip Martin and the team are actively seeking sponsorship partners, particularly from organisations aligned with green finance, ESG investment, eco-packaging, and sustainability-focused food and drink brands. Sponsors will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, gain high-profile exposure, and be part of a movement that is reshaping the future of food and drink.

Entries for The NatureMade Food & Drink Awards are now open until 31 July. For more information on how to enter, attend, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit The NatureMade Food & Drink Awards website.