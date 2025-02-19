UK's top restaurants: AA announces culinary trailblazers for spring 2025

Among the newly awarded, two restaurants have received four AA Rosettes, while fifteen have been awarded three AA Rosettes, further cementing the UK as a leading force in world-class dining.

Surrey-based restaurant The Tudor Pass, was one of just two establishments to receive four Rosettes, standing out for its intimate, sophisticated dining experience with a menu showcasing seasonal delicacies. Meanwhile, Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal in the capital, also impressed the anonymous AA Inspectors who praised it as “one of London’s most elegantly stylish dining rooms with cooking to match.”

Earning three AA Rosettes elevates restaurants to a level of national acclaim, recognising their outstanding culinary excellence far beyond their local footprint. Those awarded four AA Rosettes are in an elite league, offering a truly outstanding gastronomic experience with remarkable consistency, that rank among the very best in the UK.

Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer. Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

As is tradition, each Rosette winner receives a signature RAK Porcelain AA Rosette plate, a recognised symbol of culinary excellence. Craig Martin, Head of Sales UK at RAK Porcelain, the official sponsor of the 2025 AA Rosette Awards, added, "We are delighted to provide the prestigious AA Rosette plates, marking these restaurants as true leaders in the industry. It’s an honour to celebrate the skill, creativity, and passion of this year’s winners - congratulations to all!”

Since 1956, the AA Rosette Awards have been awarded to leading restaurant and hotel venues across the UK. The allocation of three more Rosettes is determined by one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

The full list of spring 2025 Rosette winners

New four AA Rosettes:

The Tudor Pass | Egham, Surrey

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal | London

New three AA Rosettes:

Allt Yr Afon at The Wolfscastle | Haverfordwest, Wales

Maiden Arch | Barnstaple, Devon

The Unruly Pig | Woodbridge, Suffolk

Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall | Norwich, Norfolk

Elements | Glasgow, Scotland

CORD by Le Cordon Bleu | London

Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes | Rippon, Yorkshire

Fifty Two | Harrogate, Yorkshire

Mauro Colagreco (at Raffles at the OWO) | London

Sael | London

The Small Holding | Kilndown, Kent

Prithvi | Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

1215 Restaurant at Fairmont Windsor Park | Windsor, Berkshire

Auberge du Lac | Welwyn, Hertfordshire

Emerald Restaurant | Maften, Northumberland

To discover all the latest 3 and 4 Rosette restaurants, visit: ratedtrips.com/aa-rosette-restaurants/aa-rosette-awards-spring-2025

