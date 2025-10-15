The Food Standards Agency has released a recall notice over a convenience food that poses "a possible health risk”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A falafel mix is being recalled as it contains ingredients not listed on the packaging that could spark allergies. Durra Falafel Mix, produced by Goodies Foods Mediterranean, is being taken off shelves as it contains sesame - which is not mentioned on the label. The Food Standards Agency said the mistake means the product is "a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame".

"Goodies Foods Mediterranean is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall," the FSA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The company has issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product a is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Durra Falafel Mix is being taken off shelves as it contains sesame, not mentioned on the label | Goodies Foods Mediterranean

Advice from the FSA to anyone with a sesame allergy who has bought the product is not to eat it and to instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a refund.

Durra Falafel Mix is available at a host of convenience stores across the country and for more details, and to raise any concerns, contact Goodies Foods Mediterranean on 0208 963 9111 or email [email protected].