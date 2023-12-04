FSA issues 'urgent warning' over fake 'Wonka' & 'Prime' chocolate bars

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an 'urgent warning' to consumers not to buy or eat 'Prime' or 'Wonka' chocolate bars. The consumer watchdog said it had received reports of fake branded chocolate which could pose a 'major health risk' to consumers.

FSA - which is working with Trading Standards - said any Prime-branded food products are fake and should be avoided. The watchdog was informed by KSI & Logan Paul's Prime that the popular energy drinks brand does not manufacture food-related items.

The Wonka brand was initially acquired by Chocolate giant Nestlé in 1988 before being sold to Ferrero. Despite this, counterfeit candies have been frequently spotted in the UK.

In 2013, fake Wonka Bars were seized from shops in Ipswich and Haverhill while others were removed from sale last year after having been found to contain allergens not listed on the label. Once again, the FSA is receiving reports of counterfeit Wonka Bars, and is urging consumers to avoid bars sold in a shop, online or on a market stall as they “will not be the real thing” and could pose 'a major health risk' to anyone suffering from a food allergy or intolerance.

Last month, quantities of hallucinogenic drugs were found in “a small number” of Wonka chocolate bars sold at Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire late last month. Nottinghamshire Police received reports of people falling ill after consuming chocolate both labelled as Cali-Gold and unbranded, and later said Psilocin – found in magic mushrooms – and THC – a substance found in cannabis – were discovered in some of the bars.

Head of incidents at the FSA, Tina Potter, said: “With Christmas coming up, don’t waste your money on fake branded chocolate for your children, friends or family – you won’t be getting what you think you are paying for and you don’t know what is in them. There could be a food safety risk, especially for those with food intolerances or allergies."

She added: “We know there is a problem with potentially unsafe fake chocolate bars such as Wonka and Prime bars and we’re working with Trading Standards to protect consumers."