Vale do Lobo opens the doors to three new dining experiences

El Ta’koy at Vale do Lobo

Hot on the heels of the huge success of its three new restaurants in 2024, the Algarve’s prestigious Vale do Lobo resort has announced the opening of three new venues. The new restaurants will deliver an exciting range of contemporary flavours, from modern European ‘healthylicious’ favourites to spec-tacular Hawaiian-inspired street food and Italian-Mediterranean dishes.

Vale do Lobo has been setting dining trends in the Algarve for decades, following the innovative vision of its founder since 1962. The new restaurants, each offering a distinctive experience, honour that legacy while bringing a wealth of fresh new flavours to diners’ palates.

The first new opening at Vale do Lobo is the Mediterranean Barlume Vale do Lobo. The first Barlume in Europe and the first beachside venue for the brand, the restaurant is located at the heart of Vale do Lobo’s Praça and blends the sophistication of a night out in New York with the world-class flavours of Mediterranean-concept food. The name – which means “glimmer of light” – has inspired the sophisticated vibe of the venue, from its Morano chandeliers to the light sparkling off clinking wine glasses.

Open from 4pm daily, Barlume at Vale do Lobo offers refined flavours (trying the speciality artichoke is a must) and a superb selection of Italian and Portuguese wines and champagnes. With a series of unique areas including an interior bar, dining area and lounge as well as a spacious outdoor terrace – the restaurant caters to a whole spectrum of occasions, from family get-togethers to romantic dinners. It’s the ideal place to get dressed up for an elegant evening packed with exquisite flavours. Barlume’s club adds to the experience, with a resident DJ and space to relax and enjoy the music before dinner, or to dance until the early hours after a delicious meal.

Also occupying a prime position in Vale do Lobo’s Praça is El Ta’koy which brings the vibrant flavours of Hawaii to the resort. Offering a dynamic, engaging dining experience inspired by the Pacific’s tropical cuisine, El Ta’koy presents a selection of small plates, ceviche, tacos and sharing dishes bursting with bold flavours. Signature dishes such as Ahi Tuna Tartare Taquitos with Caviar and Salmon Tiradito (marinated salmon sashimi that melts in the mouth) pair beautifully with cocktails crafted from fresh juices and island rums.

With its elevated “Sunset Terrace” offering diners outstanding views for a truly memorable VIP experience, El Ta’koy, the first venue in mainland Europe for the brand, also offers an interior dining area, two further outside terraces and a vibrant Tiki bar, providing a different dining experience in each area. Believed to be the largest Tiki bar in Portugal, it serves an elaborate and eye-catching range of cocktails that are unique to the brand. A resident DJ during the summer months further enhances the tropical vibes, while even the bathroom has been transformed into an underground beach hideout.

El Ta’koy combines a relaxed atmosphere with a flavourful culinary journey, with acclaimed Chef Luis Pous taking diners’ tastebuds all the way to the shores of Hawaii. Chef Luis’ love of Hawaiian food was born when he was tasked with opening a restaurant on the small island of Kauai. He immersed himself in the flavours of local farm shops, food trucks, markets and restaurants, diving deep into the influences of Polynesian voyagers, overlaid with American, Chinese, Korean, Filippino, Puerto Rican, Mexican and Portuguese flavours. His resulting concept at El Ta’koy blends the exotic flavours of the Pacific with the energy of an elevated beachside escape. Open for late lunch and dinner, El Ta’koy delivers the spirit of the islands in an iconic Algarve setting.

Completing the trio of new openings is the upscale Smash Sports Bar, which adjoins the popular Smash restaurant to deliver a refined, family-friendly sports bar dining experience. Nine huge indoor screens and three outdoor screens show a wealth of live international sports, meaning diners don’t need to miss a moment of Premier League football, Formula 1, PGA Tour events, Six Nations rugby or a tennis Grand Slam.

Located at Vale do Lobo’s popular Tennis Academy, the Smash Sports Bar beautifully complements and enhances the existing Smash restaurant, delivering a country club, family-centric vibe that invites relaxation. Its vibrant atmosphere and spacious terrace, which overlooks the tennis and padel courts and swimming pool, are perfect for unwinding with family and friends. There are an outdoor gym and bouncy castle for children to enjoy, with a heated pool due to follow. Indoors, the warm glow of the 360° fireplace adds to the welcoming ambience.

The Smash Sports Bar serves hearty fare throughout the day, from delicious breakfasts to a wide selection of healthy meals, drinks and snacks, all with outstanding service. The healthylicious modern European menu includes nutritious salads, fresh poké bowls, delicious pizzas and irresistible pasta dishes, providing something for the whole family to tuck into. Perfect for sports enthusiasts looking to enjoy the latest events in style.

“Vale do Lobo’s culinary scene continues to evolve and excite. Visitors and residents can enjoy a diverse range of delightful gastronomic experiences in our three superb new concept restaurants. We pair impeccable service with thoughtful menus and inspirational atmospheres, to ensure each and every dining experience at Vale do Lobo is one to cherish.”

Eduardo Johnston da Silva, Managing Director of Vale do Lobo

For more information, call (+ 351) 289 353 101 or visit valedolobo.com.