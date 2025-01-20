Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For Valentine’s Day 2025, Tesco invites you to celebrate love with the new Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dine In menu - and it costs less than £20 per pair.

Whether you’re hosting a romantic dinner for two, or getting together with a good friend, Tesco Finest has everything you need to make the meal memorable. Offering exceptional quality and value, this luxurious selection includes a starter, main, side, dessert, and drink, all for just £18 with a Tesco Clubcard at larger Tesco stores.

Alternatively, it will cost you £12 at Tesco Express Stores for a menu excluding a starter. Available in stores and online from February 10, the collection brings the joy of restaurant inspired dining to your table at a fraction of the price of going out.

This year, Tesco is proud to introduce a new Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dine In menu, with more than 50% of the range being brand new. Premium new additions include the Tesco Finest Charcuterie Wine Topper, which features a vibrant selection of spicy ventricina salami Milano, crunchy taralli savoury biscuits, aromatic matured sheep cheese and edible flowers. One of the exciting new drink options is new cocktail MOTH Margarita - and showcasing just how much value the Dine In deal provides, this cocktail alone costs more than the entire Tesco Express menu.

Keep reading to choose your ideal menu so that you can head to your local Tesco to purchase as soon as the meal deal launches.

Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two 2025

Starters

Tesco Finest Coquilles St Jaques (£6)

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Charcuterie Wine Topper (£6)

- Tesco Finest Charcuterie Wine Topper (£6) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Bruschetta Arancini with Balsamic Sachet (Vegetarian and vegan) (£5)

Tesco Finest Bruschetta Arancini with Balsamic Sachet (Vegetarian and vegan) (£5) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Red Onion Tarts (Vegetarain) (£5)

Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar & Red Onion Tarts (Vegetarain) (£5) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Soft Set Scotch Egg (£5)

Tesco Finest Soft Set Scotch Egg (£5) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest 10 Breaded Mediterranean Prawns with Hot Honey Dip (£5)

Tesco Finest 10 Breaded Mediterranean Prawns with Hot Honey Dip (£5) Tesco Finest Camembert Swirls (£5)

Mains

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Chicken Ballotine with Parmesan & Wild Garlic (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Chicken Ballotine with Parmesan & Wild Garlic (£7.50) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Mushroom Stroganoff Pies (Vegetarian) (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Mushroom Stroganoff Pies (Vegetarian) (£7.50) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Legs with Port & Berry Sauce (£8.50)

Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Legs with Port & Berry Sauce (£8.50) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Seabass with King Prawn & Champagne Sauce (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Seabass with King Prawn & Champagne Sauce (£7.50) Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Risotto (£7.50)

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest ‘Marry Me Chicken’ (£7.50)

Tesco Finest ‘Marry Me Chicken’ (£7.50) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Chicken Parmigiana (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Chicken Parmigiana (£7.50) Tesco Finest Al Forno Lasagne 700g (£7.50)

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Pulled Beef Shin Pies (£7.50)

Tesco Finest Pulled Beef Shin Pies (£7.50) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Rump Steak with Green Peppercorn Butter (£8.50)

Tesco Finest Rump Steak with Green Peppercorn Butter (£8.50) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Beef Feather Blade (£8.50)

Sides

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes with Chantenay Carrots & Tenderstem with Smoked Garlic & Herb Dressing (Vegan and Vegetarian) (£3)

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes with Chantenay Carrots & Tenderstem with Smoked Garlic & Herb Dressing (Vegan and Vegetarian) (£3) Tesco Finest Golen Baked Potato Dauphinoise 400G (£3)

Tesco Finest Creamy Buttery Mash (£3)

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Triple Cook Chips with Cornish Sea Salt (£3)

Tesco Finest Triple Cook Chips with Cornish Sea Salt (£3) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Heart Sea Salt & Black Pepper Heart Shaped Rosti (£3)

Tesco Finest Heart Sea Salt & Black Pepper Heart Shaped Rosti (£3) Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach (£3)

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Three Cheese Cauliflower Gratin (£3)

Tesco Finest Three Cheese Cauliflower Gratin (£3) Tesco Finest Petit Pois & Tenderstem, Spring Green & Spinach with Salt & Pepper Butter (£3)

Desserts

New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Lemon Meringue Oyster Shells (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Lemon Meringue Oyster Shells (£3.75) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Raspberry & Passionfruit Tarts (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Raspberry & Passionfruit Tarts (£3.75) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Chocolate Cheesecake Moulded Hearts (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Chocolate Cheesecake Moulded Hearts (£3.75) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Vanilla Panna Cotta with Rhubarb Conserve (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Vanilla Panna Cotta with Rhubarb Conserve (£3.75) New for 2025 - Tesco Finest Cheese Selection (£3.75)

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection (£3.75) Gu Plant Zillionaire Cheesecake (£3.75)

Drinks

Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG (£9.50)

New for 2025 - MOTH Margarita, 4x125ml (£12.50)

MOTH Margarita, 4x125ml (£12.50) Tesco Finest South African Sauvignon Blanc (£8)

Tesco Finest South African Cinsault Rose (£8)

Tesco Finest South African Malbec (£8)

Nozeco Rose (£3.50)

Coke Zero 4x250ml (£4.20)

Diet Coke 4x250ml (£4.20)

Coca Cola 4x330ml Cans (£3.75)

Coca Cola Zero 4 x 330ml (£3.35)

Coca Cola Zero Caffeine Free 4x330ml (£3.35)

Estrella 4x330ml (£3.35)

Lucky Saint Alcohol Free Lager 4x330ml (£6)

Bottle Green Twin Pack 2x750ml (£5.80)