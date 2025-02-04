Valentine's Day cocktails: Make your heart pink with delicious drinks

Love On Cloud Nine Pink Cranberry Cocktail

Cocktails ‘with purpose’ to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day…with 5p from every carton sold donated to the Pink Ribbon Foundation

Fall in love with a pink, fun and pretty cocktail perfect for toasting your love and friendship this Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day.

Ocean Spray Pink Cranberry with NO ADDED SUGAR, offers a delicious, fruity, sweet and light, refreshing juice drink made with cranberries - like you’ve never tasted them before, just calling out to make your heart pink.

And with 5p from every carton sold donated to breast cancer trust The Pink Ribbon Foundation, you will also be toasting your love and friendships with added purpose.

Ocean Spray Pink Cranberry, £1.85 from Sainsbury's

This super smooth cranberry-based juice drink – ready to enjoy at any time of your special Valentine’s Day - blends the full spectrum of Mother Nature's cranberry colours with the perfect fusion of pink, red and white cranberries.

Contrary to belief, not all cranberries are red. In fact, depending on the amount of sun exposure and temperature, some cranberries remain a beautiful blushing pink colour, just like those in Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry.

Enriched with Vitamin C1 and low in calories, Pink Cranberry contains no added sugar and no artificial colours or flavours.

This fruity-sweet, smooth and refreshing juice drink is perfect on its own or mixed into a pretty pink Valentine’s Day cocktail

Why not give this one a try:

Love on cloud nine

50ml Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry

½ lime, juiced

20ml (1 shot) white rum

Ice

Add Pink Cranberry, lime juice, and rum to a shaker with ice, and shake until well-chilled.

Double strain through a fine mesh strainer into a chilled coupe.

Garnish with cotton candy.