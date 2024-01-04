It's taken two years and a number of petitions, but this vegan favourite is now back - for a limited time only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anyone taking part in Veganuary can usher in the new year with an old favourite - with Greggs bringing back the vegan version of one of its top sellers.

Already home to arguably the UK's most popular vegan sausage roll, Greggs stores across the country are welcoming back the vegan steak bake this month, the company announced in a statement. But it has warned that the plant-based favourite, which was first introduced two years ago, will not be available forever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s right, our iconic Vegan Steak Bake is making a fabulous return to the menu – for a limited time only," a Greggs spokesperson said. "We saw your petitions and heard you loud and clear… everyone’s favourite vegan bake will be back on the shelves faster than you can say, 'Thank flake for that!'"

Greggs has brought back the vegan favourite after two years (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The vegan steak bake is a delicious alternative to Greggs' original recipe. "Layers of golden puff pastry, tasty Quorn pieces, with diced onions and a vegan-friendly gravy... new and improved, but still as drool-worthy as you remember," they said.

Fans have reacted with delight on social media. In posts on X - formerly known as Twitter - an account called 'Greggs Vegan Steak Bake Enthusiast' wrote: "MY STEAK BAKE WAS ACTUALLY HOT AND JUST AS BEAUTIFUL AS I REMEMBER," while another poster described the recently-returned favourite as "banging".

Greggs says as well as in-store, people can order ahead with Click and Collect using the Greggs App or website. You can also have one delivered via Just Eat or Uber Eats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

January is a popular month for Brits to give vegan diets a go, with the UK the original home of the 'Veganuary' movement. Since its first iteration in 2014, the event has grown in size each year - from nearly 13,000 sign-ups to more than 700,000 people taking part in 2023.