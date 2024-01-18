Looking for the perfect date night restaurant where you won't be forced to break your Veganuary resolution? Look no further

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's not often as a person on a meat-free diet that I go on a restaurant date with my meat-eating partner, and find myself absolutely spoiled for choice.

We're now more than halfway through Veganuary - an increasingly popular movement born in the UK, which challenges people to try out a plant-based diet for the first month of the year. From lowering your environmental impact to just trying to eat more fruits and vegetables, there are plenty of great reasons to give it a go, and with more meat alternatives than ever before you won't have to miss out on the things you love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was recently invited to legendary British Asian-fusion restaurant Wagamama to try out some of their Veganuary offerings - so I brought my partner along and made a date night of it. The chain has plenty of plant-based dishes available year-round (which I had never tried, for the most part) but it has introduced an exciting new dish to mark the month. Here's what I thought of the experience:

Wagamama's new bulgogi steak dish - made from a unique mushroom (Photo: Wagamama/supplied)

Wagamama's brand-new lion's mane 'steak' bulgogi

Wagamama has introduced a brand new plant-based dish exclusively for Veganuary 2024 - the lion’s mane ‘steak’ bulgogi. Aimed at satisfying any steak cravings by creating a seriously meat-like look, texture, and flavour - the dish also shines a light on an all-too-often underlooked meat substitute: the humble mushroom.

The lion's mane mushrooms used in the dish, which is available at Wagamama locations across the UK, has been sourced from an exclusive supplier - Real Funguy based in Wales - to make it more eco-friendly. "The dish shows the incredible things that can be done with whole plant foods, proving that eating plant-based doesn’t need to mean a compromise on enjoyment," Wagamama writes. "Combining this with Wagamama’s signature umami flavours, the brand has created a dish perfect for a new year; whether you’re doing Veganuary, trying to eat more plants, or just wanting to try something new."

The vegan 'chicken' in the kare lomen was incredible (Photo: Amber Allott)

As a bit of a mushroom fanatic, I was really excited to try lion's mane for the first time. The mushrooms grow as big, shaggy white clumps on decaying wood, and as well as tasting great and being versatile in cooking, they are being investigated for a number of potential health benefits. Unfortunately for me, quite a few other people must have been keen to try it too - the restaurant I visited, as well as quite a few others nearby, had sold out of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was a little bit of a disappointment, but at the same time it's a real testimony to just how exciting and innovative this dish is, and how many people are willing to give unique plant-based dishes a go. I just hope I can track it down to try before it disappears for good.

There were some exciting vegan starters on offer (Photo: Amber Allott)

Plentiful plant-based offerings

Luckily, Wagamama's has loads of vegan options, from appetisers through to the dessert menu. I ended up getting some of their vegan 'k-dogs' to start, a cute riff on the ever-popular Korean hot dog, crusted with crushed up instant noodles, and the bang-bang cauliflower. There are plenty of other vegan starters though, whether you prefer the more meaty (sticky vegan 'ribs' anyone?), or more obviously un-meaty (the crispy chilli mushrooms looked great).

There are plant-based versions of almost any main on the menu, from ramens, to noodle dishes, to hotpots. I had the vegan 'chicken' kare lomen, and it was incredible. With subtle coconut and lime notes in the broth, the chicken alternative pieces were succulent and juicy - with a real umami punch.

Drinks and desserts were no issue either - my panko banana katsu was divine, served with a scoop of creamy but plant-based ice cream. The restaurant had an impressive range of cocktails and teas alike, so no matter what you and your date are eating or drinking, you'll be able to make it work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The booths are intimate and cosy too, and the food alone will give you plenty to talk about. Not to mention, with stores all across the UK it's an accessible and easy to find.