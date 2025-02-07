Vengeance Most Fowl: Bisto launches its first ever 'gravy boat' restaurant with Wallace & Gromit

Bisto

Ey up lad. This February, Bisto is launching its first-ever real-life ‘Gravy Boat’ restaurant to celebrate its partnership with iconic British duo, Wallace & Gromit.

Floating in the heart of Paddington, the Bisto ‘Gravy Boat’ is a bookable ‘eat, meet and greet’ experience open to the public. It’s set to bring together two much-loved brands in a full canal boat takeover, giving a nod to the iconic final scene from Oscar nominated movie, “Vengeance Most Fowl”.

And no Bisto bonanza would be complete without a full gravy-inspired menu. Guests will be greeted by a Bisto-infused cocktail on entry, before tucking into a mouth-watering roast dinner complete with gravy glazed veg (including turnips of course!) and all the trimmings. To top it all off, dessert will be served with a mouth-watering Bisto sauce. “Cracking”.

Alongside this feast, guests will have the chance to meet the characters in real life, from fan-favourites Wallace and Gromit to the silent and villainous Feathers McGraw. What’s more, sitting on display - just out of reach of the infamous penguin – will be a replica of the sought-after blue diamond. But is it ever safe from this cunning criminal…

Located in Paddington, this ‘eat, meet & greet’ experience will be open to the public on 19th and 20th February, with slots available for only £15.00 per person at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm each day via Eventbrite. ​​​​Fans best be quick as spaces are limited and they are set to sell out.

For those who can’t attend the Gravy Boat, but still want to get involved, Bisto has also revealed​​​​ its hidden three special tickets which unlock a one-carat brilliant cut, blue diamond in its gravy drums across the UK. Just like the one featured in the film. Shoppers simply need to pick up a Wallace & Gromit promotional pack of Bisto Gravy Granules to be in with the chance of winning one of the diamonds worth up to £1,500 each. There is also collectable merch from iconic Feathers McGraw available to be won, including plush slippers to a two pack of stylish printed socks or an insulated water bottles with a lid that resembles Feathers’ brilliant chicken disguise (also known as a red rubber glove). There are even vouchers for delicious Bisto Roast Seasoning available.

The main on-pack promotion will be open from the 30th of January until the 16th of April 2025, with a wrap up draw running until 16 July 2025. Shoppers can choose from one of four Bisto gravy flavours to try their luck. Those that don’t bag a prize will still have a drum of the nation’s favourite gravy to enjoy on a future roast dinner.

Kate Drew, from Bisto, commented: ‘We wanted to celebrate the launch of our partnership with much-loved duo Wallace & Gromit – and what better way than an ‘eat, meet & greet’ experience on a canal boat inspired by the latest movie. The Bisto Gravy Boat restaurant will bring together both brands for fans to enjoy, giving them a chance to enjoy a delicious meal and meet their favourite Wallace & Gromit characters in real life.

What’s more, shoppers across the country can also enjoy the collaboration with packs of Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules unlocking amazing prizes, from a brilliant blue-diamond to collectable merch. The Feathers McGraw slippers are a personal favourite.’’

Laura Burr, from Aardman added: ‘‘Wallace and Gromit are two of our most-loved characters, so we know people across the nation would love the chance to meet them. And what better way than on a canal barge – just like the iconic chase scene from our recent movie – with a mouthwatering menu, inspired by Bisto the nation’s favourite gravy. Sounds “cracking”!’’