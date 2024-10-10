Vote for BrewDog's next beer with the return of Mashtag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The power is in the public’s hands! Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is launching its Mashtag 2024 campaign, after a five-year hiatus, to give followers and investors the chance to vote for the next epic BrewDog beer, which will be due to launch in early 2025.

Across four days, BrewDog’s social followers, and Equity for Punks investors, get to vote on different aspects of the beer including the beer style, ABV and malts, hops, IBUs (International Bitterness Units) and twists, with the first poll taking place on Wednesday 2nd October. Once the beer recipe is finalised, BrewDog is also hosting a design contest in which the public vote for their favourite label designed by the team.

Previous Mashtag’s have resulted in the launch of BrewDog’s American Brown Ale, Imperial Red Ale, US Hopped Black Barley Wine, Sour Cherry TIPA, Hibiscus and Yuzu Pale Ale, DDH Red DIPA with Guava and Sweet Orange Peel.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog commented: “We’re very excited to be bringing back our Mashtag campaign and handing our brewery over to our fans, and giving them a chance to create their dream beer.

“Mashtag is all about democratic beer making, and a way of giving our supporters control over the entire process. We can’t wait to see what the public comes up with and look forward to seeing and tasting the final product!”

Mashtag will be rolled out across BrewDog’s website, social media channels, emails, and the Equity Punk Forum from the 27th of September. The final date for voting closes on Friday 18th October.

For more information on Mashtag please visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/mashtag