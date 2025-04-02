Voyager Coffee launches Mocha Easter Egg and Coffee Gift for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voyager Coffee has launched a limited edition Mocha Gift Pack just in time for Easter, in collaboration with Barbers Bean to Bar. Priced at £32.50, the pack includes Barbers’ Mocha Easter Egg (180g) and Voyager’s Road Trip coffee (227g) and is available now for pre-order from voyagercoffee.co.uk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfect for coffee lovers and chocolate lovers alike, this indulgent egg is rich and smooth, perfectly balanced with subtle coffee notes that enhance the chocolate’s deep, natural sweetness. To make the Mocha Chocolate 40% Easter Egg, Barbers first source cocoa beans from the Peruvian Amazon, before pairing them with Peruvian coffee beans, sourced by Voyager. Voyager roasts the coffee beans to highlight their natural chocolate notes, adding depth and character to Barbers’ mocha chocolate.

Voyager’s Road Trip blend is a fruity, full-bodied coffee with berry acidity, dark chocolate and a caramel finish. A unique blend of three exceptional South & Central American coffees with the core Brazilian component from the award-winning Daterra Estate, renowned for their pioneering sustainable farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voyager Coffee hand roasts sustainably sourced coffee from around the world in small batches, on the edge of beautiful, wild Dartmoor. To find out more, visit www.voyagercoffee.co.uk.

Voyager Coffee's Mocha Easter Pack

Barbers Bean to Bar is about good food that is good for the planet, minimising waste by using different processes to make their range of chocolate bars, cocoa teas and hot chocolates. Barbers let the cocoa speak for itself, low roasting the cocoa beans to keep all the natural flavours. To find out more, visit www.barberscocoa.co.uk.