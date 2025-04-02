Voyager Coffee launches Mocha Easter Egg and Coffee Gift for Easter
Perfect for coffee lovers and chocolate lovers alike, this indulgent egg is rich and smooth, perfectly balanced with subtle coffee notes that enhance the chocolate’s deep, natural sweetness. To make the Mocha Chocolate 40% Easter Egg, Barbers first source cocoa beans from the Peruvian Amazon, before pairing them with Peruvian coffee beans, sourced by Voyager. Voyager roasts the coffee beans to highlight their natural chocolate notes, adding depth and character to Barbers’ mocha chocolate.
Voyager’s Road Trip blend is a fruity, full-bodied coffee with berry acidity, dark chocolate and a caramel finish. A unique blend of three exceptional South & Central American coffees with the core Brazilian component from the award-winning Daterra Estate, renowned for their pioneering sustainable farming.
Voyager Coffee hand roasts sustainably sourced coffee from around the world in small batches, on the edge of beautiful, wild Dartmoor. To find out more, visit www.voyagercoffee.co.uk.
Barbers Bean to Bar is about good food that is good for the planet, minimising waste by using different processes to make their range of chocolate bars, cocoa teas and hot chocolates. Barbers let the cocoa speak for itself, low roasting the cocoa beans to keep all the natural flavours. To find out more, visit www.barberscocoa.co.uk.