Warm weather brings bigger, earlier and sweeter cherry crop

This year's cherries are bigger, sweeter and earlier than usual.

Unseasonably warm spring weather has brought the British cherry season forward by several weeks, with farms across the country beginning harvest far earlier than usual.

At Lower Clopton Farm near Stratford-upon-Avon, the pick-your-own cherry experience is already underway, whereas in previous years this would not typically be expected until mid-July.

“We’ve never seen cherries ripen this early and it’s certainly our biggest ever crop here on the farm” said Richard Baldwyn, owner of Lower Clopton Farm Shop. “The mild winter and early sunshine have brought everything on quickly and the sunshine has also made the cherries sweeter than ever.”

The early season has sparked increased footfall at the Warwickshire farm, where cherry picking is running every Friday and Saturday until the fruit runs out. The event, which has gained popularity in recent years, is drawing visitors keen to enjoy outdoor activities during the warmer weather. As well as fruit picking, many visitors are turning to social media to document their visits, with the picturesque cherry orchards proving a hit on Instagram.

The hot spell has also led to a spike in sales of barbecue produce at the farm’s shop, which sources its beef directly from its own cattle. Lower Clopton reports a 20% year-on-year rise in takings, with demand for burgers, sausages and kebabs increasing as temperatures climb.

Mr Baldwyn said: “We’re seeing more people choosing to shop locally for BBQ supplies – the weather has definitely played a part. A lack of rain brings many challenges for farmers, but at least there are some benefits.”