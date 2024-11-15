Waterfront Street Kitchen & Bar brings flavour and flair to Excel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Waterfront Street Kitchen & Bar, a brand new restaurant and bar concept has opened its doors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming members of the general public and guests visiting Immerse LDN and Excel London for many of its consumer and trade events, the restaurant offers spaces to relax, work remotely or dine al fresco, overlooking the scenic Royal Victoria Dock.

Accommodating up to 400 guests, the calming, elegant venue spans the stunning waterfront space, with magnificent views of Canary Wharf, The O2 and London’s iconic skyscrapers. Open 7 days a week, it’s the perfect stop off for a quick morning coffee, leisurely lunch, relaxed dinner or after-work drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept of the menu centres around tasty, wholesome street food, taking global inspiration. A selection of freshly made pastries, coffees, and hot drinks are also prepared daily for those looking for an on-the-go breakfast before meetings or conferences.

Waterfront

The Waterfront has also been designed to be subdivided into areas for private events, corporate hospitality, and afterhours functions – identifying it as the ideal event’s space with a view. Open seven days a week, the Waterfront will service more than just visitors to Immerse LDN and Excel. The space is designed as a new food and drink destination for the local community, with its delicious menu, comfortable furnishings and stylish setting.

Excel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Mills says: "We are thrilled to introduce the Waterfront Street Kitchen & Bar, a vibrant addition to our Excel Waterfront offering. When we launched Immerse LDN, we recognised the potential in our underutilised space and saw an opportunity to further enhance our campus offering. In line with Excel’s vision to become the best event destination in the world, this new space was created to not only serve our immersive entertainment visitors but also to better cater to our core business of exhibitions and conferences. Nestled along the waterfront, it provides the perfect setting for colleagues to connect or for larger parties or hospitality events for organisers and exhibitors alike.”