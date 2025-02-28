Welsh chef wows judges on way to final of Great British Menu

Daniel was lauded by veteran chef Spencer Metzger and presenter Andi Oliver for his menu

DANIEL AP GERAINT will represent Wales in the final of Great British Menu.

The head chef of The Gunroom Restaurant at Plas Dinas Country House emerged victorious in the Welsh heats of the popular BBC television show following a “demanding yet incredible” week in the kitchen.

Daniel, from Prestatyn, has been with the five-star Bontnewydd country house hotel near Caernarfon, since 2018, and says making it to the top eight chefs in the competition was “amazing” and the highlight of his career so far.

He will now aim to secure a place for one of his dishes at the banquet to be held at Blenheim Palace, celebrating ‘Great Britons’ and the 20th anniversary of the hit programme, known for making chefs famous such as Tom Kerridge and Michael Caine.

Daniel was lauded by veteran chef Spencer Metzger – himself crowned Champion of Champions of the BBC 2 programme in 2022 - and presenter Andi Oliver for his menu and led the contest from canapés to dessert.

Reflecting on his victory, he said: “I didn’t ever think I would be here, I never dreamt that I would be winning the Wales region heat.

“I am just glad I’ve been able to get this far, the challenge now is the next step, but I am absolutely thrilled to get through to the final.”

Across the week, the talented former Music, Theatre and Media student – who revealed his creative background influences his cooking style – won every round.

Describing Daniel’s main course, Oliver said: “I am quite emotional. You really evoked the spirit of ‘Hiraeth’. I thought it was beautiful, effective culinary poetry.”

On the dessert, Metzger added: “This had great theatre at the pass, and I loved your nod to the telescope.”

In the judges’ chamber, Daniel wowed celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, singer Cerys Matthews, comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble, and Lorna McNee, winner of Great British Menu in 2019, and the only female chef in Scotland to earn a Michelin star.

He achieved a nine for his ‘Welshman’s Caviar’ starter from Ed Gamble, inspired by legendary Welsh actor Richard Burton, was praised for his stunning mackerel fish course, complete with props, flickering lamps and the sound of crashing waves, and all four judges gave him a nine for his main course.

The Dylan Thomas-influenced ‘Hiraeth’, centred on locally sourced leeks and lamb, and was one of the highest scoring dishes in the competition.

Daniel was also marked highly for his dessert ‘The Astronomer’, a chocolate and ale cake, honeycomb mousse and salted caramel ‘telescope’ with edible sugar glass, inspired by pioneering Anglesey astronomer John Jones - Cerys Matthews gave him a score of nine.

They were especially impressed with the Welshman’s Caviar laverbread, defined by Kerridge as “outstanding”.

“What a dish! It was outstanding, beautiful and stood alone with the smoked potato, the sauce was amazing. To see it delivered like that today was fantastic. A super-special, really lovely dish,” he said.

Daniel joined The Gunroom in 2018, a year before Plas Dinas - the historic former home of HRH Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon - was acquired by Daniel and Annie Perks, who have restored the building and raised the bar for hospitality in the region and together are the perfect pairing to achieve great things.

The restaurant has since been added to the Michelin Guide, gaining two AA rosettes and winning the AA Wine List Award for Wales 2024/25. They also won Best Hotel for Romance in the UK at the recent Condé Nast Johansens awards in London.

They were “always confident” Daniel would shine on the small screen but overwhelmed by how well he cooked under pressure.

“Going into this he just wanted to do himself justice and have the opportunity to cook his full menu, so he delivered on both counts, and then some!” said Annie.

“To represent and then win the Welsh heats was amazing, especially as it was his first time on the show.”

Daniel Perks added: “I’m sure it’s intimidating with the cameras, the judges, people talking to each other and millions watching at home, as Daniel is used to working in a calm, controlled environment, but he handled all that brilliantly.

“We are so proud of him and know he will give everything in the final to gain a place for Wales at the 20th anniversary banquet.”