Traditional accompaniments to the haggis are neeps (mashed turnips) and tatties (mashed potatoes), and other customary fare may include cock-a-leekie soup, cranachan (a dessert with cream, honey, whisky, and raspberries) and oatcakes.

If that all sounds delicious, but a little too much hassle to prepare for yourself if you're looking to celebrate Burns Night this year, thankfully there are cheap and easy options.

One of those options comes in the form of Wetherspoons' Burns Night menu. Every year, the budget pub chain puts on a week-long special menu centred around Burns Night, featuring traditional Scottish food and drink not available at other times of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's offering.

What's on the Wetherspoons Burns Night menu 2024?

Wetherspoons pubs will be serving Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a Caledonian Burger, which consists of two 3oz beef patties, with haggis, whisky sauce, and served with chips and six onion rings.

The haggis meal starts at £7.50 with a soft drink, or £8.97 with an option for an alcoholic beverage. A smaller Scottish haggis with neeps and tatties meal is also available, starting from £5.81 with a soft drink and from £7.28 with an alcoholic drink.

The Caledonian Burger meal can be enjoyed from £9.64 with a soft drink and from £11.11 with an alcoholic beverage. It's worth noting that prices may vary between pubs.

Unfortunately, it does not appear as if Wetherspoons is offering any vegetarian or vegan alternatives on its 2024 Burns Night menu.

Among the drink choices for the Burns event meal deal is a selection of Scottish drinks, including Nessie’s Monster Mash (4.1% ABV) from Cairngorm, a predominantly malty, lightly hopped beer, served especially for the event.

There will also be Scottish gins, whiskies and beer available, including two Scottish single-malt whiskies, Glenfiddich and Glenmorangie, as well as The Famous Grouse and Bell’s whisky, Scotland’s BrewDog Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane craft beers, as well as Scottish gins Hendrick’s Gin and Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger liqueur.

Customers taking part in Dry January can also enjoy BrewDog’s Punk AF (0.5% ABV), the low-alcohol beer from the Ellon-based brewery.

When is the Burns Night menu available?

Burns week at Wetherspoons 2024 takes place from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 January, with Burns Night itself on Thursday 25 January.