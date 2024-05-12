Wetherspoons to build £5m 'Super Spoons' pub with Britain's biggest beer garden
Wetherspoons are set to build a £5m ‘Super Spoons’ pub, according to reports. The enormous boozer will include Britain’s ‘biggest beer garden’ and a hotel.
According to The Sun, the ambitious plans will see The Mile Castle pub in Newcastle be transformed in just a few weeks. Work is set to begin in the north east on June 24 and it is expected to reopen on 3 September.
The ‘Super Spoons’ will be the chain’s first hotel in Newcastle and it will also feature a 3,000 ft outdoor space. The mega-pub will be staffed by an army of around 200 workers and the hotel will boast an impressive 26-bedrooms.
The Sun reports that 70 new full and part-time jobs will be created and that plans have been in the works since 2018, but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Mile Castle’s transformation will include new carpet, upgraded lighting, extending the bar on the third floor and creating a new cellar.
Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin explained: “The investment highlights our commitment to the pub, its customers and staff, as well as the city of Newcastle. The Mile Castle is an extremely popular pub and we are confident that our customers will welcome the work being undertaken in the pub as well as the creation of our first hotel in the city."
