The Mile Castle will be transformed into a ‘Super Spoons’ pub by Wetherspoons.

Wetherspoons are set to build a £5m ‘Super Spoons’ pub, according to reports. The enormous boozer will include Britain’s ‘biggest beer garden’ and a hotel.

According to The Sun, the ambitious plans will see The Mile Castle pub in Newcastle be transformed in just a few weeks. Work is set to begin in the north east on June 24 and it is expected to reopen on 3 September.

The ‘Super Spoons’ will be the chain’s first hotel in Newcastle and it will also feature a 3,000 ft outdoor space. The mega-pub will be staffed by an army of around 200 workers and the hotel will boast an impressive 26-bedrooms.

The Sun reports that 70 new full and part-time jobs will be created and that plans have been in the works since 2018, but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Mile Castle’s transformation will include new carpet, upgraded lighting, extending the bar on the third floor and creating a new cellar.