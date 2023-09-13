Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Government accused of breaking the law over sewage spills
North Korea backs Russia’s ‘fight’ against the West, Kim tells Putin
People who sit for 10 hours a day are more likely to get dementia
Dental deserts see over 23 million working days lost to tooth pain
Wetherspoons to make huge price change which will delight punters
Amazement as orca is seen off the Yorkshire coast
Breaking

Wetherspoons to make a huge change to some 800 pubs in just days with punters set to be delighted

This week, Wetherspoons will make a huge change to their menu which will delight regulars

By Carly Daniels
3 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wetherspoons are set to make a huge change to around 800 pubs tomorrow (Thursday, September 14) - and it will make pub goers very happy. The popular pub chain is to slash the price of their food and drink.

Customers who visit Wetherspoons on this day will get a 7.5% discount for tax equality day. This is to mark a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Prices are being reduced on all food and beverages in English, Welsh and Northern Ireland locations.

However, people in Scotland will only be able to get the reduction on food and non-alcoholic drinks. If you people spent £10, they will only have to pay £9.25, and if you fork out £20, you will only shell out £18.50.

Most Popular

This reduction will not be the same at all Wetherspoons, as prices differ by region. For example, a bottle of Corona beer costs £3.95 at The Moon and Stars in Penge, South East London, meaning you’d pay just £3.65 on Thursday.

The same drink at the Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering is usually around £3.50, meaning that will be around £3.25 on Thursday. To find a Wetherspoons near you can use the locator tool on their website.

Wetherspoons will introduce a much welcomed price slash on several items for a limited time in January.Wetherspoons will introduce a much welcomed price slash on several items for a limited time in January.
Wetherspoons will introduce a much welcomed price slash on several items for a limited time in January.

This comes as Wetherspoons closes a number of its branches, with 32 put up for sale last September. It’s amid a bad time for the high street, with popular chain Wilkinsons shutting many of its locations.

Related topics:WetherspoonsPubsPeopleFoodNorthern IrelandScotland