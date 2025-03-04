Whopper Day 2025: Whoppers are FREE at Burger King this Wednesday - how to claim yours

Whopper® never tasted so good

Brits can get their hands on a Whopper for FREE on Whopper Day, Wednesday 5th March, through the Burger King UK app.

Whopper never tasted so good – Whopper Day celebrations arrive as Burger King UK announces that tweaks have been made to its most iconic menu item to make it the best-ever tasting Whopper, now with juicier beef and a fluffier bun

Same, same, but hits different – While the world-famous Whopper already boasts a delectable flame-grilled taste, Burger King UK has found a way to make it even better after years of research and listening to the needs of burger-lovers

It’s a monumental day for burger fans across the country, as Burger King UK has today confirmed the return of WHOPPER DAY, meaning customers will be able to get their hands on a flame-grilled Whopper for FREE on Wednesday 5th March.

For customers looking to get their hands on the signature burger, they simply need to download the Burger King UK app to claim their free Whopper and experience the delectable masterpiece for themselves. Fans can also enjoy the burger from the comfort of their own homes for FREE on Whopper Day with UberEATS when they spend a minimum of £20 at Burger King UK.

The joyous news comes as Burger King UK has confirmed that Whopper® history will be made, as the iconic flame-grilled burger will see changes for the first time in YEARS. This legendary menu item is loved by burger fans across the globe and will retain the same delicious taste, fresh ingredients and 100% British and Irish beef that everyone loves – but after years of research and listening to the needs of burger-lovers, the Whopper® is now even better with juicier beef and a fluffier bun.

The juicier beef is still deliciously grilled on real flames, to add to its unique and irresistible flavour. This, paired beautifully alongside an all-new glazed and fluffier sesame seed bun as well as all-round freshly cut tomatoes and onions make for the best-ever tasting Whopper.

Katie Evans, Chief Marketing Officer from Burger King UK: “We know our fans love the Whopper, so we’ve been listening and taking on their feedback to make it taste better than ever. And what better way to celebrate than with the return of Whopper Day? Mark your calendars for March 5th, head to your local BK, and grab a free Whopper!”

Whopper Day is all about celebrating the flame-licked greatness that brings the magic to every bite, and with Burger King® UK’s new changes, Whopper® never tasted so good.

*Offer available until 8pm.

Whopper Day terms and conditions: Only available Wednesday 5th March until 8pm via the BK App. UberEATs offer applies to selected menu items only, available until midnight (when you spend £20 or more on menu items). At participating Burger King restaurants only. Excludes motorway service locations, airports and holiday parks. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. For full T&Cs please visit burgerking.co.uk/whopper-day