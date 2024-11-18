Win free Slim Chickens for a year as Southern Flavours arrive in Wood Green London

Slim Chickens

Get ready, Wood Green! The wait is over as Slim Chickens, the celebrated American brand known for its hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated tenders, crispy wings, and freshly made sandwiches, opens its 58th UK location on the 28th of November 2024 at 11am.

To celebrate this exciting opening, Slim Chickens is giving away 5,000 Golden Tickets with incredible prizes for its first customers, including the grand prize of Free Slim Chickens for a Year! Each ticket guarantees a reward, ranging from a 10% or 20% discount on future orders to a free shake or even a free meal. With so many opportunities to win, every guest leaves a winner.

The first 30 guests through the door on opening day will receive a complimentary serving of three pieces of chicken tenders, ensuring a delicious start to their Slim Chickens journey.

Hailing from the heartland of Arkansas, Slim Chickens has already won the hearts of diners across the UK. Specialising in fresh, Southern-inspired dishes that transport you straight to the heart of America, Slim Chickens’ signature hand-breaded, buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders stand as a true testament to their dedication to excellence. Their crispy wings and array of fourteen dipping sauces are sure to leave you in awe. But that’s not all; their menu also boasts a delightful selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and sides such as fried pickles that have become a firm favourite! Excellent plant-based options are also available, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The new Slim Chickens restaurant in Wood Green offers seating for 59 guests in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. Complete with a curated playlist and sports streaming all day, it’s the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a meal. Prefer to dine at home? No problem, Slim Chickens is available on Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat for convenient delivery options.

This new location also brings exciting career opportunities to Wood Green, with 40 new jobs created as part of the grand opening, strengthening the local economy, and supporting the community.

Ben Blore, Head of Operations at Slim Chickens, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand’s expansion into Wood Green, saying, “I want to extend my gratitude to our amazing team in Wood Green and the wider openings team. Their dedication allows us to provide fresh, cooked-to-order chicken, ensuring our guests always have the best possible experience.”

Furthermore, if you download the Slim Chickens App, you can receive weekly app offers, and it takes just five stamps to complete the loyalty card for a free meal.

Mark your calendars for the 28th of November and head over to Slim Chickens in Wood Green; where every bite is a taste of Southern America!

Location:

Slim Chickens

133 High Road,

Wood Green

London N22 6BB

Opening Times:

Monday: 11.00 - 23.00

Tuesday: 11.00 - 23.00

Wednesday: 11.00 - 23.00

Thursday: 11.00 - 23.00

Friday: 11.00 - 00.00

Saturday: 11.00 - 00.00

Sunday: 11.00 - 22.00