Win £1,000: Help reveal the nation's favourite and most outrageous ways to eat a Creme Egg

Cadbury is asking the divisive question, “How do you eat yours?”. Creme Egg fans reckon they have cracked it. For a chance to win up to £10,000, you can admit how you eat yours.

In Cadbury’s new 'Admit It To Win' competition, fans can win up to £10,000 by confessing their unique Creme Egg eating style.

How to eat a Creme Egg has long sparked lively debate amongst its fans, and now, thanks to a new survey, we finally know the nation’s favourite methods for consuming this iconic Easter treat. A poll of 1,500 adults who have ever tried the chocolate egg reveals the top ways to eat it—and some of the results may surprise you!

The most popular approach, enjoyed by 25% of fans, is biting off the top of the egg and using your tongue to lap up the filling before finishing off the chocolate shell. However, taking a straightforward bite into the Creme Egg and enjoying the chocolate and gooey center together comes in a close second (23%).

Other methods include sucking the creme out the shell (15%), peeling back the foil bit by bit like a banana (13%), and even using a spoon (3%).

Some seek to make the experience last as long as possible by ‘nibbling it like a small animal,’ (8%), while others can’t eat it fast enough admitting that they devour the whole egg in one go (7%).

The research was commissioned by the makers of the egg, Cadbury, to launch its ‘Admit It To Win’ competition (admit-it.cadbury.co.uk) inviting fans to confess their most creative and unique Creme Egg eating habits to be in with a chance to win up to £10,000. The competition comes as part of Cadbury’s ongoing commitment to celebrating individuality and fun with the iconic chocolate egg.

Joshua Collier, Cadbury Creme Egg Brand Manager, said: "We've long asked ‘how do you eat yours?’ But honestly there’s no right or wrong way and people should do their thing. We’re finding more and more wacky ways people are eating theirs. Some of them are almost unbelievable and there are methods we’ve never even thought of, after having produced Cadbury Creme Eggs for more than 60 years!" Some of the more inventive ways Brits have consumed a Creme Egg, includes deep fried or by sucking the goo out through a straw. One fan took it to the next level by dipping chips in their Cadbury Creme Egg, whilst another admitted they dip carrots in theirs.

Creme Egg Brownies came out on top of the ways people use the egg as an ingredient in baking or cooking (39%), closely followed by cookies (33%) and cupcakes (27%). Whilst some get more inventive with their baking, putting it on pizza (7%), in croissants (6%) or creating a Scotch Creme Egg (6%). The research also found that many fans like to indulge alone — 16% admit they often eat their egg in private for fear of being judged for their unusual eating methods.

But while a significant 72% of respondents believe the gooey delight is an ‘Easter staple’, 47% wish the treat was available year-round.

More than half (54%) believe the best way to enjoy a Creme Egg is at room temperature, while 27% prefer it cold, according to the research figures.

Collier added: “Food is deeply personal, and the way we enjoy it often says something about who we are. That’s why experimenting with how we eat isn’t just fun—it’s an expression of individuality. Cadbury Creme Eggs have been a canvas for playful indulgence for decades, inspiring everything from debates to challenges, and this spirit of experimentation is something to be cherished.”

THE TOP 10 WAYS TO EAT A CADBURY CREME EGG:

Bite the top off and lick the goo filling out before eating the outer shell (25%) The classic bite: biting directly into the egg to get the shell and goo filling in one go (23%) Bite the top off and suck out the goo filling before eating the outer shell (15%) Peel back the foil bit by bit like peeling a banana and then eat it from the top down (13%) Cool it in the fridge first (7%) Nibble it like a small animal to make the experience last as long as possible (8%) Eat it all in one go (7%) Over time, take a small bite each time and wait (5%) Bite the top off, use my finger as a spoon to scoop out the goo filling, then eat the outer shell (3%) Split it in half and slurp the goo filling up from one half as if I was eating an oyster (2%)