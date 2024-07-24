Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whispering Angel - the wine made famous by the likes of Adele and Victoria Beckham - has a new rival rosé to contend with ,and it’s only £12.49 a bottle.

Also favoured by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Malia Obama, the pale pink wine is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. However, it comes with a price tag to match, retailing at £24 a bottle.

Made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino) grapes, according to its maker, Château d’Esclans, Whispering Angel’s “rewarding taste profile is full and lush while being bone dry with a smooth finish”.

However, there’s a new wine on the block threatening to steal the rosé crown, and it comes from possibly the least expected source - budget supermarket, Aldi. The store has welcomed the new Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence Rosé to its award-winning range this week – and shoppers are said to be flocking to the wine aisle.

Giving the contender a boost, wine expert and influencer, Lucy Hitchcock, AKA Partner in Wine, has taken to her Instagram and TikTok to boast about the wine, questioning whether it may even be better than the original.

Describing Aldi’s budget bottle, Lucy said on a recent social media post: “With the same mouth-watering freshness and ­­smooth texture that we all know and love, with more concentrated fruit - for almost half the price. Now that, is a stunning rose. Am I saying that the new Aldi wine is actually better then whispering angel… I’ll let you be the judge of that.”

Made with the same four grapes, promising a high-quality drop at a more palatable price, shoppers could bag a saving of 48% when opting for Aldi’s vino over Whispering Angel. Crafted east of Aix-en-Provence, Aldi’s Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence Rosé offers ripe berry characteristics with whispers of floral notes on the palette for a deliciously smooth, luscious and well-balanced rosé.

The tipple has also caught the eye of rosé fans on social media since landing in stores earlier this week. One follower commented: “This looks lovely!”

Another said: “We need to try this”, while a third wrote: “Run don’t walk!”