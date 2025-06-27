Wingstop UK’S Hot Honey Glaze Will End Its Slow-Burn This Summer
Limited Time, Unlimited Hype
Limited-time flavour Hot Honey Glaze proved a major hit in the UK, with its rich sweetness and slow-building chilli heat driving fans wild. The launch racked up over 1.5 million views on teaser videos featuring iconic music figures like Headie One and Tiffany Calver, with thousands of fan comments flooding in begging Wingstop UK to make it a permanent menu item ever since.
But Hot Honey Glaze is here for a good time, not a long time. Wingstop UK is encouraging fans to head down to their nearest store while stocks last to get a final taste before the flavour leaves the menu later this summer.
Get It While It’s Hot
To mark Hot Honey Glaze’s last dance (for now), Wingstop UK has also dropped a limited-run merch line for the Honey heads. The collection includes ‘Honey I’m Home’ Rug and the ultimate flex for your Crocs: Hot Honey Jibbitz Charms. Fans can get their hands on these through Wingstop’s TikTok shop, alongside their final Hot Honey Glaze flavour fix in store and on Deliveroo.
Hot Honey Glaze will be available in all 64 Wingstop UK stores nationwide and for delivery on Deliveroo while stocks last. The limited-edition Honey I’m Home rug and Croc Jibbitz is available to purchase from Wingstop UK’s official TikTokshop.