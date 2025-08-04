Women are most likely to skip breakfast, according to new Weetabix survey

breakfast

A new nationwide survey by Weetabix of more than 2,000 UK adults reveals how breakfast habits are changing, with cereal still holding its place as the nation's favourite. However, there is a growing trend, especially among younger generations, towards more solitary and health conscious morning routines.

One in ten Brits skip breakfast

Alarmingly, nearly one in ten Brits (9%) skip breakfast entirely on weekdays, rising to 11% among women. This omission means missing vital nutrients and essential energy. While the 45-54 age group are most prone to skipping (13%), younger demographics (25-34 year olds) are least likely to miss out. For Weetabix, this highlights a crucial opportunity to remind busy individuals that a nutritious, quick breakfast is always within reach.

Health, speed and taste drive breakfast decisions

So, what’s driving our breakfast decisions? Weetabix’s findings found that health and nutrition came out on top, with 35% of people saying it’s their main motivator. Younger Brits are especially health-conscious, with 38% of both 16–24 and 25–34-year-olds saying it’s a key consideration – reflecting a wider trend towards making mindful food decisions.

But it's not all about being ‘good’ – ‘convenience and quick to prepare’ and ‘taste and enjoyment’ both tie for second place (34%), underlining the growing need for breakfast options that fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles. Meanwhile, nearly 15% of Brits say cost is a deciding factor, highlighting the role of affordability in shaping breakfast habits.

A solo start to for many Brits

More than a quarter (27%) say they prefer a quiet, solo breakfast, rising sharply to 36% for those over 55. Sheffield tops the table for solo breakfasting, with 34% of locals enjoying a peaceful start to the day.

That said, not everyone embraces the quiet morning routine – 16% still eat quickly while multitasking, and another 16% enjoy a more relaxed breakfast with family or housemates. Meanwhile, 8% grab something on the go, with Liverpool leading the trend at 15%.