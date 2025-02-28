Worcestershire sauce Walkers crisps: When and where revived flavour will go on sale
The end of Walkers’ Worcester sauce flavour two years ago was met with dismay by crisp fans who loved the piquant taste of the snack.
But now, after several teasers, Walkers has revealed that it is bringing back the line, in collaboration with Worcestershire sauce creator Lea and Perrins - but it will only be available in Worcester.... and only in one shop.
Walkers has said: “A limited supply will be exclusively available at Charlie’s Convenience Store, 59 Barbourne Road, Worcester.”
The new crisps will go on sale on Tuesday, March 4 at 10am.
