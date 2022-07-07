As a nation of chocolate lovers, here are some unique combinations to mix up those evening snacking habits

Everyone has their favourite flavour of chocolate, whether you’re a fan of the typical milk or prefer something white or dark.

We’re a nation of chocolate lovers and who can blame us with Cadbury’s opening their first factory in 1831, in Birmingham.

According to Divine Chocolate the UK has the seventh highest consumption of chocolate in the world, with the average person consuming three bars a week.

The history of chocolate dates back to 1400 B.C. and the original milk chocolate formula was invented by Nestle in 1875.

If you’re looking for a way to mix up your chocolate eating habits then we have some unique combinations for you to try.

1. Crisps Crisps are one of the top recommended chocolate combinations. Crisps company Tayto sell chocolate bars with pieces of cheese and onion inside, although salted crisps seem more popular.

2. Bacon The sweet and salty combination is highly popular as a unique chocolate combination. Many places sell bacon chocolate bars including Stateside Treat Emporium.

3. Pizza Pizza has been recommended as a great combination with chocolate. This chocolate bar from Compartes has caramalised crust bits, sundried tomatoes and a hint of basil.

4. Sushi Even we’re not sure about this one but Kit Kat’s in Japan released the unique sushi flavours in 2017 as a limited edition release. The flavours included tuna, omelet and sea urchin.