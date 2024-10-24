World Pasta “sauce” Day: Half of Brits say plain pasta is a no go

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits are not holding back when it comes to their love for pasta sauce, with a new survey from Dolmio revealing just how essential it is to their plates. This World Pasta Day, the beloved sauce brand is calling for an upgrade: let’s make it World Pasta SAUCE Day.

The study, which surveyed 2,000 pasta-loving Brits, shows that more than half (57%) the nation refuse to even consider sauce-less pasta, while 46% go as far as to call it “criminal” to eat it plain.

In fact, a quarter (27%) likened eating plain pasta to brushing their teeth without toothpaste, while one in five (20%) said it was like attending a party without music.

When it comes to selecting sauces, it’s the classics that win-out: 46% prefer traditional sauces/ingredients on their pasta and the firm favourites are Bolognese (38%), Tomato & Basil (32%), Pesto and Carbonara (16%).

But, in a desperate attempt to sauce their pasta, some Brits have resorted to some questionable toppers……

Carb confessions:

More than a fifth of the nation (21%) admit to ketchup over their penne, while the same have turned to hot sauce (21%), and one in six (16%) have poured soup on their spaghetti.

Their confessions didn’t stop there, with 15% using curry sauce, 13% tossing in baked beans and 9% resorting to gravy.

It’s time to celebrate the unsung hero of every pasta bowl. Dolmio is calling for World Pasta “SAUCE” Day to honour Brits’ view that pasta is incomplete without the right sauce.

Bart Kuzianik, Dolmio’s Chief Sauce Taster

To remind Brits they needn’t compromise on this part of the plate, Dolmio’s Chief Sauce Taster, Bart Kuzianik, said: “What is pasta without the sauce?! With Dolmio’s extensive range, we’re here to remind customers that tasty sauces needn’t be a challenge. There’s a true art and science to finding the perfect harmony of ingredients, which is why we’ve done the hard work for you. Whether it's classic tomato & basil, something spicy, or a creamy concoction, we’ve got you covered!”

As Dolmio’s expert taster, Bart Kuzianik, dedicates more than 30 hours a month to tasting and perfecting Dolmio sauces. This World Pasta “SAUCE” Day, he shares his top tips for enhancing a Bolognese, joining a third of the nation (38%) in celebrating his pasta sauce favourite:

Pasta on the side? Never! – Always mix your pasta in with the mince and sauce before serving. This way, the pasta is coated in all those delicious flavours, giving you a perfect bite every time.

Cheese, please! – To change up the Bolognese game, different cheeses can completely transform the dish. Pecorino packs a punch with its bold, aggressive flavour, while Parmigiano adds a rich, savoury touch. Mix and match for the ultimate cheesy showdown!

Pasta water is actually magic – Here’s a secret: save a splash of pasta water before draining. Stirring it into the sauce helps create a silky-smooth texture, making the Bolognese even more delicious.

Customers can shop Dolmio sauces at all major supermarkets in the UK, and the range consists of over 35 products – so no matter your preference, there’s a pasta sauce for you!