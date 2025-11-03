Worth Welcomes Back The Blue Pigeons Hotel & Restaurant

Steeped in history and charm, The Blue Pigeons has long been a gathering place for the local community. Now, following a careful and considered transformation, it returns as a destination where residents and visitors alike can dine and relax.

“We’re so proud to bring The Blue Pigeons back to Worth,” says Tom & Janet Kenny, owners of The Blue Pigeons. “It’s always been a special place for the village, and we wanted to create something that honours its roots while offering something fresh and exciting for locals and visiting guests to enjoy.”

The restaurant champions Kent’s abundance of local produce, with seasonal menus that highlight the best from nearby farms, fisheries, and regional suppliers. Whether it’s a relaxed lunch, Sunday roast with family, or a special evening meal, the menu offers something for everyone, all served in a welcoming, stylish setting.

The Piano Bar has also been lovingly reimagined, serving a curated selection of local beers, craft spirits, and award-winning wines from Kent vineyards. With its cosy atmosphere and live piano sessions, it’s fast becoming a favourite spot for locals to unwind.

With eight individually designed guestrooms, The Blue Pigeons also offers boutique accommodation for visitors, making it a perfect base to explore the coast, nearby countryside, or the area’s world-renowned golf courses.

From its stunning gardens to its focus on local partnerships and genuine hospitality, The Blue Pigeons is once again at the heart of the community, inviting everyone to rediscover a village favourite.

About The Blue Pigeons

Set in the picturesque village of Worth, Kent, The Blue Pigeons is a family-owned boutique hotel, restaurant, and bar offering seasonal dining, elegant rooms, and heartfelt hospitality. A local landmark reimagined, it celebrates community, craftsmanship, and the beauty of easy luxury.

