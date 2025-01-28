Year of the Snake: Chinese New Year - celebrate with Michelin Star Chef cooking kit + simple Asian recipes

Chef Andrew Wong’s ‘LEE KUM KEE x ANDREW WONG Mastering Flavours’ kit

Chinese New Year falls on 29 January this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. To help people celebrate Asian cuisine during Chinese New Year and beyond, LEE KUM KEE, the authentic Chinese sauce brand with more than 130 years of history, has created 4 recipes. Food plays a vital role in the celebrations, with various dishes symbolising luck, prosperity and new beginnings, whilst illustrating ancient stories and precious traditions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst people can find it daunting to cook Asian dishes - beyond stir-fries - with the bedrock of a few good, authentic easily-accessible ingredients, it’s much simpler than you may imagine.

For cooks keen to explore Asian cuisine in more depth , Michelin Star Chef Andrew Wong has released a ‘LEE KUM KEE X ANDREW WONG Mastering Flavours’ kit – his guide to Asian cooking, with recipes and products to inspire any level of cook, from the notice to the pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wong, a fan of LEE KUM KEE says “LEE KUM KEE originated Oyster Sauce and gave the underlying umami foundation of everything we do - that roundedness which is so special. It also explains why Chinese food is so unique and consistent globally, supplying that baseline foundation of flavour. It has so many different levels to it. It’s cross-cultural and universal. When I tell western chefs about it, the smart ones have known about it for years. A teaspoon of oyster sauce turns dishes from a delicious to mind-blowingly delicious.”

One Pot Chicken and Rice

2025 Chinese New Year Recipes

Unity Rice Paper Dumplings

A delightful sharing platter, bursting with the flavours and textures of fresh shiitake mushrooms and red chilli.

INGREDIENTS

Char Siu Bao Buns

12pcs 16cm Vietnamese rice paper2 Tbsp vegetable oil

DIPPING SAUCE

4 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar2 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Light Soy Sauce1 tsp Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil

FILLING

Steamed Fish with Makrut Lime Leaf Chilli Sauce

200g pork mince, minimum 8% fat40g fresh shiitake mushrooms, diced small1 Tbsp red chilli, diced fine1 Tbsp shallot, diced small1 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Light Soy Sauce1 Tbsp water1 tsp sugar1 tsp corn flour

METHOD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mix all filling ingredients in a bowl. Stir until sticky and forms a ball. Let it marinate.Preheat air fryer to 180°C. Prepare a deep dish, a clean tea towel, and non-stick baking paper.Fill a bowl with warm water. Dip a rice wrapper in the water for 20-30 seconds until soft but not too soft. Lay the wrapper on the tea towel.Add filling, fold the sides, and press out air. Place on non-stick paper.Repeat until all filling is used.Brush dumplings with oil. Air fry for 8-10 minutes. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Char Siu Bao Buns

Unity Rice Paper Dumplings

Soft, fluffy buns filled with golden-glazed, honey-sweet pork belly, garnished with crisp baby gem leaves.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 pcs gua bao or Bao bun4 pcs baby gem leaves, torn to pieces1 spring onion, diced2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds, pan-roasted1 tsp Lee Kum Kee Sesame Wok Oil

CHAR SIU

200g pork belly or pork shoulder steak, in 1.5cm wide strips3 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Char Siu Sauce"

METHOD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marinate pork belly in Char Siu Sauce for 30 minutes (save 1 tbsp for glazing later).Heat pan to medium and add 1 tsp of Lee Kum Kee Sesame Wok Oil.Sear pork on one side for 3 minutes, then turn.Repeat until charred on each side. Add 2 tbsp of water if the pan starts smoking.Add remaining Char Siu Sauce and turn heat to high. Glaze the pork in the sauce until caramelized, turning it often. Rest for 3 minutes before slicing.Steam Bao buns according to package instructions.Fill buns with torn lettuce, sliced Char Siu, chopped spring onions, and toasted pumpkin seeds.

One Pot Chicken and Rice

One of the simplest ways to explore a mix of Asian flavours, with tender chicken pieces that marry rich, intense, sweet and savoury notes.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

300g jasmine rice, rinsed and drained4pcs chicken thigh, boneless, diced to bite size6pcs fresh shiitake mushrooms, halved1 garlic clove, finely diced1 shallot, finely diced3 Tbsp vegetable oil500g water1 spring onion, diced as garnish4 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Sweet Soy Sauce

MARINADE

2 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce1 Tbsp Shaoxing wineA pinch of ground white pepper1 tsp Lee Kum Kee Pure Sesame Oil1 tsp corn starch

SEASONING

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 tsp Lee Kum Kee Mushroom Powder1 tsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Dark Soy Sauce

METHOD

Marinate chicken thighs for 15-20 minutes.Heat a deep pan, add 1 tbsp vegetable oil, and set to medium-high heat.Add chicken and brown on each side for 2 minutes. Add garlic and shallots, stir-fry for 1 minute.Add shiitake mushrooms and 2 tbsp water, stir for another minute, then remove from the pan and set aside.In the same pan, add washed rice, 500g water, and seasonings. Stir well and cook on medium heat.Cover with a lid over medium-high heat.Once rice has absorbed half the water, add chicken and mushrooms on top. Turn heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.After 10 minutes, check if water is absorbed. If it’s still wet, cook for another 5 minutes.Once water is absorbed, drizzle 2 tbsp vegetable oil over the rice and continue to simmer for 5 more minutes.Garnish with spring onions, drizzle with Lee Kum Kee Sweet Soy Sauce.

Steamed Fish with Makrut Lime Leaf Chilli Sauce

A meticulously steamed whole fish - symbolic of a positive beginning and end to the year - filled with juicy tomatoes and fresh ginger.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

250–300 g seabass, whole and cleaned2 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce3 Tbsp Lee Kum Kee Makrut Lime Leaf Flavoured Chilli Sauce2 tomatoes, quartered10 g ginger, julienned3 spring onions, cut into batons

FINISH

50 Tbsp vegetable oil50 g spring onions, julienned"

METHOD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preheat wok with a steamer rack and 4 cm of water. Bring to a boil.Place spring onion batons on a heat-proof plate that fits in the wok.Put fish on top of the plate.Spread tomatoes and ginger around and brush both sides with Oyster Sauce.Steam for 10–12 minutes.In a small pan, heat Lee Kum Kee Makrut Lime Leaf Flavoured Chilli Sauce.Pour the hot sauce mixture over the fish.Heat vegetable oil in a wok. Cover with a lid and steam over high heat for 10–12 minutes.Finish with julienned spring onions. Heat vegetable oil to smoking point and drizzle over fish.