YO! launches full frozen range to buy from supermarkets

Korean BBQ Beef

Enjoy the iconic Chicken Katsu, from the comfort of your own home

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YO! is bringing bold Japanese-inspired flavours with four frozen dishes straight to homes in the UK with the launch of its brand-new YO! meal range, available nationwide from Tesco.

Designed for ultimate convenience without compromising on taste, the range features restaurant quality dishes, ready in minutes. Whether it's a quick solo meal, or a feast for two, there’s something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining its widely popular sushi and poke bowl offering, YO! will now offer a delicious Chicken Teriyaki, Korean Style BBQ Beef, the iconic Chicken Katsu and an all-new Chicken Katsu Bao Bun Kit. No one is doing it like YO!

Chicken Katsu Curry

NEW: YO! Eat At Home Frozen Range, Available at Tesco

Chicken Katsu Bao Bun Kit - RRP £3.75Soft, pillowy steamed bao buns paired with two crispy breaded chicken fillets and a side of aromatic curry sauce - build your own at home!

Chicken Teriyaki - RRP £3.75Succulent chicken breast strips served in a rich, sweet, and spicy sauce with fluffy long grain rice

Korean Style BBQ Beef - RRP £3.75Melt-in-your mouth slow cooked beef rib, paired with fragrant long-grain rice in a bold black bean and red pepper sauce.

Chicken Katsu - RRP £3.50Two crispy breaded chicken fillets, served with YO!’s signature aromatic curry sauce.