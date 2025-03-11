YO! launches full frozen range to buy from supermarkets
YO! is bringing bold Japanese-inspired flavours with four frozen dishes straight to homes in the UK with the launch of its brand-new YO! meal range, available nationwide from Tesco.
Designed for ultimate convenience without compromising on taste, the range features restaurant quality dishes, ready in minutes. Whether it's a quick solo meal, or a feast for two, there’s something for everyone.
Joining its widely popular sushi and poke bowl offering, YO! will now offer a delicious Chicken Teriyaki, Korean Style BBQ Beef, the iconic Chicken Katsu and an all-new Chicken Katsu Bao Bun Kit. No one is doing it like YO!
NEW: YO! Eat At Home Frozen Range, Available at Tesco
Chicken Katsu Bao Bun Kit - RRP £3.75Soft, pillowy steamed bao buns paired with two crispy breaded chicken fillets and a side of aromatic curry sauce - build your own at home!
Chicken Teriyaki - RRP £3.75Succulent chicken breast strips served in a rich, sweet, and spicy sauce with fluffy long grain rice
Korean Style BBQ Beef - RRP £3.75Melt-in-your mouth slow cooked beef rib, paired with fragrant long-grain rice in a bold black bean and red pepper sauce.
Chicken Katsu - RRP £3.50Two crispy breaded chicken fillets, served with YO!’s signature aromatic curry sauce.