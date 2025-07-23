You won't be Crabbit when you taste our bespoke beers

Andrew McKnight from Harviestoun Brewery is pictured with Head Chef, Jack Coghill

Fish and chips may be more commonly enjoyed with a pot of tea, but for those wanting to have a delicious, cold and refreshing artisan beer or lager with their fish supper – especially whilst sitting outside in the sun - The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack in South Queensferry is the place to go, thanks to a very productive collaboration with Harviestoun Brewery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's newest upmarket fish & chip restaurant has worked with Harviestoun, one of Central Scotland’s best known independent breweries, responsible for brands such as Schiehallion, to create a bespoke 4% craft lager, Crabbit Crab, and an artisan craft beer, Lobster Reef, at 4.3%.

Having agreed flavour profiles for both drinks with Bryan Coghill, who runs the Hamptons-themed restaurant with his son Jack, who is Head Chef, Harviestoun carefully crafted the beer and lager, with Jack and Bryan thinking up the names, and designing the quirky beer taps themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently listing Gleneagles and Cameron House Hotel as clients, offering its beers & lagers to customers through a white labelling arrangement, Harviestoun, which is based in Alva in the Hillfoots, is no stranger to completing bespoke projects for hospitality clients.

The expansive bar area

“Our fun bespoke beer and lager is going down really well with our customers,” said Bryan. “From the very start of this project, the brewers at Harviestoun, and myself, were able to form a very strong synergy. Having these drinks to offer to our clientele is just a really nice extra touch. We obviously have many other well-known beers and lagers, we have champagne, we have extensive wines & cocktails, and for those wanting a non alcoholic choice, we have tea, and our own blend of coffee as well.

"It’s important to have choice and attention to detail in an upmarket fish & chip restaurant at this level in the market. We felt that having our own beer and lager was something we simply had to do with this particular restaurant. It's worked out really well, and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend working with Harviestoun to any other hospitality businesses wanting to make themselves stand out from the crowd.”

Commenting from Harviestoun Brewery, Director Andrew McKnight, said: “We are delighted that Crabbit Crab and Lobster Reef have been well received. They are a credit to Bryan and Jack who knew exactly what they wanted to achieve. We are pleased we were able to help them realise it. The branding and names for the beers are absolutely spot on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are two businesses that want to use the best ingredients and focus on quality.”

The stunning open kitchen

Situated at 7 Ferrymuir, South Queensferry, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack is open seven days a week, serving the finest fish and seafood, with everything from seafood sharing platters and oyster tempura, to lobster, salmon blinis and classic fish & chips. A children’s menu is also available, with The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack Supper Club offering over 55s a fish tea with bread & butter for £15pp, available 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Further details, and to reserve a table, please visit www.thecrabandlobsterfishshack.com.