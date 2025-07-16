From chaos to calm: The lazy girl’s guide to wedding planning - here’s how to pull off a gorgeous wedding with half the effort!
Start early!
Time is your best friend! Giving yourself a generous head start allows you to explore venues, find the dress, and book dream vendors without the stress of rushed decisions or last-minute compromises.
Set a budget that reflects your priorities
Decide early what really matters to you. Whether it’s a live band, designer dress, or your dream honeymoon, a clear budget helps you prioritise—and avoids unwelcome surprises later down the line.
Delegate the workload
You don’t have to do it all alone. Get your partner, friends, or family involved—especially with time-consuming tasks like researching florists or handling RSVP logistics. Sharing the load makes the process more fun and collaborative.
Communication is key
The secret to avoiding overwhelm? Communication. Honest, regular communication with your partner and support circle avoids confusion and helps make sure you’re all on the same page
Choose jewellery that’s versatile
Jewellery is the key to tying your whole wedding day outfit together, but it may be worth choosing timeless pieces that you’ll wear long after the big day. Think personalised necklaces, stunning hoops and dainty bracelets that you’ll be able to wear every day.
Get a Wedding Planner
Planning your dream wedding just got a whole lot easier thanks to Abbott Lyon's free Wedding Planner—the ultimate tool for staying organised, inspired, and stress-free during one of life’s most exciting chapters.
Whether you're juggling venue visits, dress fittings, or endless Pinterest boards, the Wedding Planner allows couples to break down tasks into manageable steps, keep a clear overview of what needs to be done, and access everything on-the-go, all in one beautifully simple space.