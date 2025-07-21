From rental to retail: Bike hire is sparking long-term ownership among Brits

Tom Thornley says that ownership brings long-term value, both financially and personally.

More people than ever are using bike hire schemes in the UK with almost 25 million journeys completed between September 2022 and September 2023.

Bike retailer Paul’s Cycles surveyed 1,000 UK mountain bike owners to find out how rental schemes affect ownership:

1 in 5 have hired a mountain bike before (21%). But, more people have hired a bike since owning one than prior to having their own (13% versus 8%).

Despite their perceived popularity, 93% of respondents say that they have never used an urban cycle hire scheme like Beryl and OVO. This was also a slightly more popular choice post-mountain bike ownership than before it (5% versus 2%).

While the Bicycle Association predicted a cycling industry growth in 2025, many UK retailers are still facing the repercussions of a tumultuous post-lockdown time, with profit plunges and administrations for major brands. Paul’s Cycles, a bike retailer that experienced significant growth at a time when other retailers have struggled (35% sales increase YoY in 2024), says that the growing popularity of rental schemes should be celebrated. Instead of losing business, the company suggests that retailers convert this interest into sales.

With more than half of British consumers stating that the cost of living crisis is preventing them from being able to purchase a new bike, and 1,700 monthly UK searches for ‘bike rental’, bike retailers have cause for worry. However, Paul’s Cycles Managing Director Tom Thornley says: ”Retailers should see rental schemes as a gateway, not competition. New riders and hesitant buyers now have a low-barrier entry point into cycling, which only expands the cycling ecosystem. This increase in rental cycling leads to higher long-term engagement with the sport, and with that a larger pool of potential customers."

Bike hiring schemes vs purchase

This is particularly an opportunity for niche markets. Paul’s Cycles’ recent survey shows that 1 in 5 (21%) UK mountain bike owners have hired a mountain bike. In fact, more people have hired a mountain bike since owning one than before having their own (13% versus 8%). Thornley explains that sales and hire models don’t harm each other: “Mountain biking is more experience-driven and location-specific than urban commuting, often tied to trail centres, weekend trips, or holidays. Hiring a mountain bike for these occasions is a practical, cost-effective choice, especially when travelling or trying high-spec bikes before upgrading.”

Comparing the terms “mountain bike hire” and “mountain bikes for sale” over the last 12 months, people are still searching for mountain bikes for sale more than they are for hire (Google Trends).

E-bikes are a particularly popular rental option, with 59% of bikes available through hire schemes now reportedly electric. According to Google Trends, the term ‘ebike hire’ has seen a 450% increase in interest in the last five years compared to the previous five. Despite this, the Electric Bike Alliance reports that 1 in 4 UK adults are still considering purchasing an electric bike.

How retailers can benefit without running a rental scheme

For those looking to capitalise on the bike share trend, Thornley says: “Even if you don’t offer rentals, you can use this concept to your advantage through trial experiences, creating targeted content for renters considering ownership and offering upgrade pathways from hire to purchase.” Partnering with rental services is another way to link rentals to your store: offering discount codes, upgrade incentives, or “try before you buy” schemes.

Once renters have started to build a cycling habit, Thornley is confident that the step to purchase is a natural one: “Ownership brings long-term value, both financially and personally. While renting can feel flexible, the costs quickly add up and often don’t provide the custom fit, convenience, or sense of pride that comes with owning your own bike.

“Owning a bike allows for upgrades, personal adjustments, and immediate availability, no app or reservation needed. For regular riders, ownership pays for itself in under a year. Especially with schemes like Cycle to Work and interest-free financing, it becomes an investment in personalised health and exploration.”

Building a connection with beginner riders

Beyond bike share services, it is essential for retailers to connect with new riders. This is particularly important for niche markets, such as mountain bikes. Thornley recommends: “Think beyond the sale, think about the ride. Experience-first customers are looking for a story, not just a spec sheet. Focus your messaging on how your bikes feel, where they can take riders, and how they'll enhance someone's lifestyle.”

Develop beginner campaigns: Target renters with marketing that addresses their pain points: Uncertainty, budgeting, and maintenance fears.

Run local events and intro rides: Encourage test rides and community building, creating a sense of belonging around ownership.

Offer flexible finance: Break down the affordability barrier with monthly payment plans and cycle-to-work options.

Tailor product ranges: Stock a curated selection of beginner-friendly bikes that make decision-making easy.

Thornley concludes: “Rental and hiring schemes will likely continue to grow, especially in urban and leisure local, but rather than taking sales away from retail, they’ll help to expand the cycling audience.”

“Hiring a bike doesn’t end the journey, it often starts it. Retailers who understand this shift can turn curious renters into committed riders by helping them bridge that gap.”

