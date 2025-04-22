From screen time to green time – why Norwich locals had the happiest childhoods in the UK

Glamping in nature

New research has revealed Norwich locals had the happiest childhoods in the UK – with 86% of adults citing time spent playing outdoors as the key to making their younger years better.

Over a third (41%) of Norwich parents say their children don’t play outside more than they did growing up, with 75% also admitting their children only get outside 1-2 times a week, or less, outside of school hours.

The research, commissioned by Feather Down, further highlighted that of the UK-wide respondents, 77% of Gen X – those born between the mid-60s and early-80s – agreed with the sentiment and felt the benefits of a childhood spent in the great outdoors.

For many in the older generations, being a child meant long afternoons outside, playing kirby and conkers, and rushing to finish dinner to get back outside before it got dark.

Kids getting outside on the farm

The reality for today’s children is shaping up to look a little different, as more digital entertainment and structured activities replace the unstructured play found in streets up and down the country.

Beyond the well-known risks of excessive screen time, a lack of outdoor play may have serious health implications.

The survey found that only 1 in 4 parents across the UK are aware of the effects of limited outdoor time on the immune system – and more than 10% of all respondents admitted they were not aware of any impacts.

Following the research, leading child psychologist, Professor Sam Wass, has weighed in – warning of the risks associated with a lack of outdoor time.

Kids aren't spending as much time outdoors as their parents did

Professor Wass commented: “Naturally, parents are desperate to do the right thing for their children and structured play forms a part of that – whether it’s a sport or an after-school club. However, research suggests that it’s much more beneficial for children if their time is not so structured.

“Child-led, unstructured free play is vital in stimulating imagination and creativity, as well as helping children to become more self-sufficient. We also can’t ignore the benefits of outdoor play in ensuring children receive proper amounts of vitamin D, or the ‘sunshine vitamin’.”

Now that the clocks have gone forward, signalling longer and brighter days, Feather Down Farms is urging families to take the opportunity to step outside and reset, taking a much-needed break from our devices.

Vicki Baggott at Feather Down Farms, added: “As a parent myself, I understand how easy it is to fall into these digital habits and how screens can provide a quick-fix when you’re busy and feel overwhelmed.

“Our research further showed that even the weather can leave us feeling demotivated to get outside – which, as we know in the UK, isn’t always the brightest! But with the clocks going forward and the brighter days ahead of us, it’s important to consider the health benefits behind setting down the screens and stepping out.

“Use it as a chance to reset your habits and don’t overthink it. Whether it’s making a den out of sticks or rolling down hills on a walk, the methodology doesn’t really matter to your children – simply being outside does.”

To further support families looking to reduce their screen time, Feather Down has introduced the Digital Dial, adedicated hub offering expert advice and a screen-time calculator to help families assess their digital habits. Through the tool, users can discover practical tips and family-focused activities to rest, reconnect, and encourage more time offline for their little ones.

For more information on how to reduce your screen time and plan a digital detox, visit: bit.ly/FeatherDown-DestinationDetox