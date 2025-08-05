Fuel for thought

Men's care range Rock Face

When it comes to car care, many Brits still reckon it’s a man’s job.

Over a third said taking the car for its MOT is firmly in man territory. And over a quarter (27%) believe it’s men who should be filling up the family motor at the petrol station.

More than one in three men see it as their duty to handle fuel stops, compared to just one in five women who feel the same.

And it’s not just the garage run, 39% of fellas feel the annual MOT is their responsibility, with 30% of women agreeing.

Rock Face conducted the survey which found many Brits still think car care is a man's duty.

Cleaning duties also fall on male shoulders according to the public, with 36% saying men should wash the car.

That jumps to 44% of men who reckon keeping the motor sparkling is their job, though just 27% of women think it’s a man’s task.

Out of the 2,000 people quizzed by men’s care range Rock Face, half thought lifting and moving heavy things was the top bloke job.

“It’s great to see so many men still taking real pride in these traditional responsibilities, from keeping the car clean to making sure it’s roadworthy. These everyday jobs might seem insignificant, but they reflect a strong sense of duty, care, and pride in looking after what matters most to the family,” said Rock Face CEO James Wilkinson.

