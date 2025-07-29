Fuel your savings: New survey from Continental reveals the hidden benefits Of choosing more sustainable tyres

Continental Tyres’ sustainability survey finds UK drivers favour long-term savings and lower emissions

As the cost of living continues to rise across the UK, saving money and avoiding unnecessary expenses have become top priorities for many consumers. In times of economic uncertainty, people are thinking more carefully about major purchases, and this includes decisions in the automotive sector. Increasingly, buyers are willing to spend a little more upfront if it means greater savings in the long run.

In fact, a 2025 survey by tyre maker Continental found that UK drivers are willing to pay up to £30 more for tyres that help reduce fuel consumption. Interestingly, a third of UK drivers keep their tyres for more than three years.

Therefore, longevity is critical, as 29% now perceive high mileage as the leading proof of a tyre brand’s sustainability, well above markers like renewable‑energy sourcing or eco‑labels. While sustainability alone is still important, with 68% of respondents concerned about climate change and environmental issues, eco-credentials alone may not be enough to sway the average UK consumer. However, the potential for long-term savings certainly will.

There are a number of steps consumers can take to ensure they’re looking after their tyres sufficiently. This includes prioritising regular tyre pressure checks, trying to drive as smoothly as possible, taking care to avoid potholes, and checking correct wheel alignment. This, along with rotating your tyres, can improve fuel efficiency and distribute wear evenly. It’s also key that drivers do their research and choose the right tyres, designed with their specific driving stye and vehicle in mind.

Claire Hohenberg, Public Relations Manager at Continental, added: “This survey has confirmed that financial factors are a huge consideration for Brits when it comes to choosing tyres. Though most people are becoming increasingly climate conscious, we want to educate consumers on how introducing sustainable manufacturing and by optimising each stage of this process it is not only good for the environment but also adds to the overall value of your tyres. Ultimately, this will save consumers money in the long-term due to the quality of processes, all the way from sourcing and procurement to end-of-life management.

“Along with opting for tyres made with value and sustainability front of mind, consumers can do a lot to preserve the condition and longevity of their tyres, so we’d always recommend prioritising care and maintenance as well as awareness of the processes and materials used. What truly separates Continental’s premium tyres from others on the market is the offer of optimal quality and fantastic performance without having to sacrifice on safety and durability, meaning consumers who are conscious of this will get the most out of their tyres.”

More information on Continental Tyre’s sustainability initiatives can be found at www.continental-tyres.co.uk.