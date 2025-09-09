Futuristic superyacht that runs on hydrogen looks like something out of a Star Wars movie

By Ted Young
Contributor
10 minutes ago
Yacht design inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s eerie black monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey (Cover Images)placeholder image
Yacht design inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s eerie black monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey (Cover Images)
This jaw-dropping new superyacht looks like it’s sailed straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster.

Dubbed Project Monolith, the 100-metre mega-boat is the brainchild of designers George Lucian and Hannah Hombergen. The futuristic beast swaps classic yacht curves for bold, sculptural lines and cascading terraces. From the water, it’s more like a floating skyscraper than a billionaire’s plaything.

It’s one of the first superyachts of its size to ditch diesel engines completely, running instead on futuristic hydrogen fuel cells. That means near-zero emissions — though experts admit big questions remain about how it will be refuelled and how ports will cope.

On board, AI-driven systems will handle energy use, navigation and safety, giving passengers a smoother ride while the crew get a helping hand from tech.

Bedroom with a view in... superyacht's luxury cabin (Cover Images)placeholder image
Bedroom with a view in... superyacht's luxury cabin (Cover Images)

The hull itself has been designed to slice through the water with less drag, using lightweight composites to cut weight and improve efficiency. In other words — it’s as clever as it is cool.

The design was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s eerie black monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

