Has Gemma Atkinson given birth? - Former Emmerdale star announces birth of baby boy with Gorka Marquez

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson has announced via Instagram that she has given birth to a baby boy.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
12 minutes ago

Gemma Atkinson has welcomed her second child, giving birth to a baby boy. The 38-year-old took to social media to announce she had welcomed another child with her fiance Gorka Marquez.

Writing on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 19), Gemma told her followers: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week."

She concluded: "Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete." Gorka shared the same message on his own Instagram page.

Gorka and Gemma met on Strictly Come Dancing six years ago in 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, Mia in 2019 and got engaged two years later in 2021.

Gemma has regularly been giving updates ever since she announced her pregnancy back in January. At the time, she announced that the baby was due in late June or early July but didn’t give an exact date.

She said: "I’ve been asked this a lot but I’ve specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day," Gemma explained a number of weeks ago. "2. If there arrive before or after that day we start ‘they are late or early panic / anxiety’. So with that in mind I’ve asked for a ‘timeframe’.

"I’ve been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I’m more chilled and accepting of he’ll come when he’s ready."

