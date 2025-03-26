Genesis announces pricing and new trim levels for enhanced Electrified GV70

The facelift will be on UK roads in July this year

- Comprehensively enhanced Electrified GV70 now available in three trims - Previously only available in Sport, the updated model introduces Pure, Dynamic and Luxury - Prices starting at £65,915 for Pure, rising to £74,915 for top level Luxury - Order books now open with full specification details to be announced in due course

Genesis has revealed full pricing and a new three-level trim strategy for the enhanced Electrified GV70. Originally launched in September 2022, the new version will provide increased entry to the market and is expected to be on roads in the UK from July with order books now open.

Starting from £65,915 OTR in Pure specification, Electrified GV70 is generously equipped with Highway Driving Assist, power opening tailgate, wireless device charger, fingerprint recognition, heated front seats and steering wheel coming as standard. The Genesis Preview Electronic Control Suspension, which reads the road ahead to deliver a smoother ride, also comes as standard.

Electrified GV70 Dynamic is priced at £70,715 and adds 20-inch wheels, Blindspot View Monitor, Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist as well as Forward and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist. The premier Luxury trim starts from £74,915 and further adds an electric panoramic sunroof, Active Road Noise Cancelling, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, all of which were only previously available as optional extras.

Jonny Miller, Brand Director for Genesis Motor UK, commented: “The facelift version of the Electrified GV70 kicks off our move to refresh our entire electric vehicle line up for 2025. Expanding the Electrified GV70 line-up to three trims means we can now encompass a wider remit of customer convenience and boutique trim possibilities.”

For those customers wishing to personalise their Electrified GV70, a range of carefully chosen option packs allow for further individualisation, each with a theme of technology, luxury or versatility.

Included among these extras are the Vehicle-to-load pack, Nappa leather pack, Comfort pack featuring Ergo Motion seats with massage function, and a Serenity pack which adds a UVC sterilisation box and an air aroma diffuser.

Full specification details including new technology and design features for facelifted Electrified GV70 will be announced in due course.

Orders for Electrified GV70 are now open, with customers able to discuss and order the car through one of the Genesis Personal Assistants or in person at one of the Genesis Studios in Westfield; White City and Battersea in London or Multrees Walk in Edinburgh.

