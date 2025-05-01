Get close to the celebrity set with £2.8m Cotswolds Raffle House draw

The stunning £2.8m property will provide its new owner with not only prime countryside living, but also plenty of opportunities to rub shoulders with celebs.

Top locations for unobtrusive celeb spotting in the local area include the original Daylesford Farm, just a few miles from the property, and Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop, less than 10 miles away.

The rich and famous have long flocked to the area, with its quintessential country vibe and easy access to London making it the perfect location for those looking for a bolthole away from the hustle and bustle.

The Beckhams are among the most famous residents of the Cotswolds, with their estate just outside Chipping Norton one of many properties owned by well-known celebrities in the area. Other local homeowners include Kate Moss, Simon Cowell and Kate Winslet.

The area is even starting to attract the attention of American A-listers. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi moved to the Cotswolds last year, and news reports suggest Beyonce and Jay Z are thinking about following suit.

Should the lucky winner of the latest Raffle House Dream Home happen to befriend one of the many local celebs, their 4,000 sq ft home will certainly be grand enough to invite them over for a drink in the unique bar area. The property’s redesign was even once featured in the pages of House Beautiful.

The detached house offers all the features visitors would expect in a country pad, including a boot room for the wellies and a bespoke dog bed in the kitchen.

The downstairs living area is well set up for entertaining, with a gorgeous eat-in kitchen that leads into a separate dining area on one side and a stylish family room on the other. The family room has bi-fold doors that open onto a stone terrace, which features a garden room for sunny days.

There’s also a cosy sitting room, study and cellar on the lower level. On the upper two floors of this classic Cotswold stone house, you’ll find its six bedrooms, all with en suites. The bedrooms include a huge master suite, a collection of guest rooms and a quirky loft room with single beds on either side of the eaves that’s sure to delight children.

The luxury home comes fully kitted out with stylish furniture, and Raffle House also covers stamp duty costs and fees, so the winner will be able to move in without spending a penny.

Plus, if the winner isn’t sold on a move to the Cotswolds, they also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value.

However, James Mieville, Executive Director of Raffle House, says he thinks giving up this house would be tough. “While we believe all the luxury homes we offer are highly desirable, where and how you choose to live is a very personal thing, that’s why we offer a cash alternative.

“That being said, our latest Dream Home is located in the Cotswolds, a first for Raffle House. The location means one can be in London in 90 minutes, so for many people the area provides the perfect blend of country and city living. There’s a good reason so many celebrities choose to live in the local area and we hope our lucky winner will too.”

A portion of each entry into the draw goes to charity. Unlike many other prize competitions, rather than choosing one charity to support with each of its Dream Home draws, Raffle House allows players to choose one of 20 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

When buying entries, players can choose between All Dogs Matter, Beyond Conflict, Brain Tumour Research, Cat Watch Rescue Shelter, Charitable Foundation for the Education of Nepalese Children, Dogs for Autism, Dragonfly Cancer Trust, Head Up, Helpful Hounds, Infection Prevention Society, It Gets Better, Millimetres 2 Mountains, Miracle’s Mission, Penny’s Ark, Phoenix Rehoming, Pipal Tree, Rain Rescue, Sense, War Paws and When you Wish Upon a Star.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post. Entries close on June 30, and the winner will be drawn on July 7. Those entering before May 31 will also be entered into the bonus draw. See RaffleHouse.com.

1 . Contributed These cleverly designed loft beds are sure to appeal to children Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed There's plenty of space for outdoor entertaining when the weather is good Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed The stylish eat-in kitchen features a unique bar area Photo: Submitted Share