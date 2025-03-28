Getting hot under the headphones: UK’s spiciest book fans revealed

By Mark Barlow
Contributor
28th Mar 2025, 10:39am
Spotify has today revealed exactly where people are getting hot between the covers - based on the country’s audiobook listening habits, with a top 10 spiciest cities in the UK.

Have you ever wondered what your fellow commuters are listening to through their earphones? Well, if you’re in Stevenage, it might be more X-rated than you think, as Spotify reveals that its residents are listening to more erotica audiobooks than anywhere else the UK*, closely followed by Barnsley and Lincoln.

Listeners in Poole and Swindon making up the top ten steamiest spots in the UK. While Caerphilly and Aberdeen were the most mucky towns in Wales and Scotland, respectively.

Brits are increasingly embracing their steamier side with Romance audiobooks seeing an increase in average listening time of over 100% since Valentine’s Day this year**.

Ceechyna for SpotifyCeechyna for Spotify
When it comes to age demographics, the data shows that millennials are most passionate about a sultry book, with 35-44 year olds accounting for over two-fifths (43%) of listeners of spicy titles, followed by 25-34 year olds at 27%***.

The genre has long been enjoyed by women up and down the country - think Jilly Cooper back in the 1980s and even right back to the more subtle storytelling from Charlotte Brontë in the 1800s - and while listening is still undeniably dominated by women (80% of listeners), it’s clear that there’s an increasing male audience for erotic storytelling with one in five listeners being men.

UK TOP 10 LOCATIONS FOR 'SPICY' AUDIOBOOK LISTENING ON SPOTIFY

  1. Stevenage
  2. Barnsley
  3. Lincoln
  4. Poole
  5. Swindon
  6. Doncaster
  7. Crewe
  8. Loughborough
  9. Bedford
  10. Mansfield
