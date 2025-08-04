Ghost hunter claims 'man-hating' haunted doll has fallen in love with him

33-year-old Sarah Carter claims she was scratched by Elizabeth

A ghost hunter claims a 'man-hating' haunted doll has fallen in love with him - but she now attacks his girlfriend as she's JEALOUS of their relationship.

Lee Steer says that the bridal doll, apparently possessed by a ghost called Elizabeth, has 'some kind of love' for him and is jealous of his relationship with Sarah Carter.

The 38-year-old, who started dating Sarah in August 2023, said Elizabeth is 'protective' of him and targets Sarah to scare her, especially when he's not in the room.

A shocking photo shows Sarah with scratch marks on her neck and back and a patch of red, blotchy skin - that she claims green-eyed Elizabeth is responsible for.

Lee Steer, 38, with his girlfriend Sarah Carter, 33.

Elizabeth last hit the headlines in August when Lee claimed she attacked him - leaving scratches on his neck at The Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Lee claimed people think Elizabeth only scratches men as she was badly treated by a man in her past life and also says it may be because her wedding day ended in disaster.

But now her claws are out again and targeting Sarah - because she's in love with Lee and 'jealous' of their relationship in addition to being 'threatened' by another doll introduced to the museum.

Lee, from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, said: "Elizabeth is attacking more and more people now. "People write in the guest book at the museum and recently one person said that they were scratched in the bridal room.

"If something is going to steal her spotlight, she thinks she is going to be replaced. "I feel that the Elizabeth doll likes to scare Sarah. There was an incident last week as we were coming into the museum.

"We were both entering the door and it sounded like there were people upstairs speaking. There was only one way in so we know no-one can escape without us seeing. "I went upstairs first and Sarah was behind me. All of a sudden Sarah started screaming and the light went off.

"From an observation point, even if you look back through the history of reports, it's always been Sarah that has been the target that she has scared. "I think she does this because she is protective of me and has some kind of love towards me.

"It rarely happens in front of me. It only happens if I'm not in the room and if Sarah's in the room alone. It's so weird and bizarre."

Sarah claims she'd never experienced the feeling of being touched or attacked by a spirit before, but after meeting Elizabeth she claims she's been targeted on multiple occasions.

Sarah, from Sheffield in South Yorkshire, said: "A few hours after she arrived in the box, I said to Lee that my neck was hurting and didn't think anything of it. "Lee had a look and there was a scratch and burns. It was the burning that got me.

"We took the doll to the museum as we wanted to film us unwrapping it. We did this in front of Elizabeth. "She was very mardy about the new doll. We secured the new doll away at the museum and she's hidden out of sight from Elizabeth.

"We went back the day after and he was holding the doll and said her leg was broken and I was speechless. It was smashed off. "The box had been in a locked room so no one had been in and tampered with her.

"It's unfixable and I was a bit upset as I had just bought this new doll and her leg was now broken. If we're pointing fingers, it all feels a bit too coincidental.

"Sometimes I'm at ease about Elizabeth's attacks and sometimes it's a bit too much and I wish she didn't know I existed. "It's definitely crossed my mind that Elizabeth might be jealous of me being in Lee's life.

"She's got a lot of affection towards Lee and she just tries to scare me. "It could make me get to a point where I don't want to work with her anymore or I don't want to go to the museum again."