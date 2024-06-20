Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glastonbury is right around the corner and festival goers everywhere will be preparing for the event and head to the fields. While the obvious packing list essentials are tents and sleeping bags, we have a few of the best tech and gadget products that will take your festival experience to the next level.

If you’re used to a glamping lifestyle, rather than camping, these products will be worth squeezing into your backpack for Glastonbury which starts on Wednesday June 26 and will continue until Sunday June 30. This years festival will feature headliners from Dua Lipa, SZA and Shanaia Twain.

5 Must have tech gadgets for Glastonbury

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker £69.99, currently on sale for £30 less than retail price, this speaker is not only stylish but practical because it is waterproof. Bringing a speaker to a festival is an absolute must if you want to listen to your favourite tunes away from the main stages. This one is a pretty compact design too, so will easily fit into your bag.

Samsung 20,000 mAh Battery Pack £39.90, portable chargers are a festival must have and staying charged up all weekend can be tricky. This Samsung portable power bank has super fast charging available, and can charge up to three devices at one time, making it the perfect essential to include in your bum bag.

The Range 360-degree Adjustable Portable Fan £11.50, with a potential heatwave on its way, a rechargeable and portable fan that you can wear around your neck might be just what the doctor ordered. It comes in black, pink or white so there’s bound to be a colour to match your festival outfits.

Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera with Built-in Flash and Hand Strap Black £99.99, a polaroid camera like this is the perfect way to capture your weekend at Glastonbury and it combines smartphone quality pictures with the charm of an old school polaroid picture. This retro and slim design from Instax won’t take up too much precious space in your festival backpack and even has a selfie mode for those all important snaps.

Braun PocketGo M60b MobileShave Portable Shaver £19.99, powered by only two AA batteries, this electric shaver would be a great item to bring along with you to Glastonbury to tidy up after a few days of roughing it. MobileShave is tiny and is Braun’s smallest electric shaver so won’t take up much room at all, yet they promise they haven’t compromised on quality, saying it is still made from superior technology.