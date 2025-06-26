Goodbye to 'my type on paper': as Love Island turns 10, singles are finally ditching their checklists to date with their heart

Over half (53%) of singles say their dating check-list has limited their search for love, with 32% missing out on potential partners

Since Love Island hit our screens in 2015, the phrase “my type on paper’ has been a staple in the British dating dictionary, with 66% of singles admitting to following a strict check-list of must-have traits in their search for love.

The most common checklist criteria include age (64%), looks (53%), similar hobbies (49%), height (36%) and career aspirations (33%). With other frequent ‘requirements’ ranging from music taste (32%), profession (29%), family dynamics (27%), and education (24%), to pets (19%), gym habits (12%) and even favourite TV shows (17%).

The study, commissioned by Match, the dating app for real relationships, found that on average, daters look for five characteristics in a potential partner.

But while Love Island celebrates 10 years on air, it seems singles are turning their backs on their dating check list and going ‘off paper’ to find love instead (24%), with 32% admitting that their previous priority list led them to miss out on viable matches, and a third (33%) even ended conversations too early if their date didn’t live up to their check-list criteria.

In fact, nearly half (46%) of respondents confess to previously ruling potential partners out based on surface-level cues like fashion-choices, music taste, and text language. While 17% have actually switched off on a date if their date can’t tick their check-list boxes, despite nearly half (44%) being attracted to them.

As singles realise that rigid preferences have been holding them back, over half 53% are now ripping up their dating checklist to follow their hearts rather than superficial traits. In fact, 86% have dated outside of their ‘usual type’ and 69% say they would pursue a romantic relationship with someone who doesn’t tick all their boxes.

Rather than searching for perfection on paper, today’s singles prioritise humour (67%), kindness (64%), how someone makes them feel (55%), chemistry (55%), emotional intelligence (48%), authenticity (42%) and shared values (41%).

What’s more, 33% believe dating someone outside of their usual ‘type’ has helped them grow - not just romantically, but personally too. While over three quarters (77%) believe the things that make your heart skip a beat don’t come from a checklist.

Fanny Auger, Match’s conversation expert, says: “Dating with a checklist might feel like it gives you clarity, but it often closes the door before a real connection has a chance to walk in. When we focus too much on ticking boxes, whether it’s a job title or how tall they are, we risk missing the spark of genuine connection, and the magic of really getting to know someone. Conversations become interviews, rather than interactions. That’s when dates fizzle early, not because there’s no chemistry, but because we’re not giving it time to spark.

“Dating checklists often reflect not just our preferences, but the expectations we've inherited — from family, friends, education, or even childhood narratives. This is why it’s so important to pause and examine where our criteria come from. Are they truly ours? Or are they echoes of someone else’s story?

“Dating with your heart allows room for surprise, nuance, and magic. Ditch the checklist, stay curious, and you might just discover something, or someone, unexpectedly wonderful.”

For singles looking to spark deeper connections and break free from the checklist trap, Match is hosting an innovative dating event, where everyday questions like "what do you do for a living?”, “what are you looking for here?” and “where are you from” are officially off the table.

Instead, daters will be guided through the art of conversation by Fanny Auger, with questions curated to help singles move past their ‘type on paper’ and build more meaningful connections.

Match’s Speak Easy Dating Event, will take place on June 26 in central London. With conversation guidance from Fanny, guests will explore thought-provoking questions like “What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?” or “Has a book, film, or moment ever changed the way you see love?” - the kinds of questions that open doors to real chemistry.

Fanny Auger shares her top tips on how to have richer conversations and form strong connections with potential partners:

Let go of “your type”

Your “type” might be inherited — shaped by your parents, your past, or social ideals. Ask yourself: “Is this really mine?”. Then, dare to date differently. Sometimes, the best connection doesn’t look like what you expected — and that’s the beauty of it.

Get playful

The first date isn’t an audition, it’s a playground. Try something playful such as bringing in a quirky question, going to an exhibition or a fun activity. When we take pressure off the outcome, we create room for connection.

Don’t date like an interviewer

Real chemistry doesn’t come from ticking boxes, it comes from being curious. Ask things like: “What’s a small joy in your day?” or “What’s something that you’ve changed your mind about recently”? Those spark conversations, not just answers. That’s the beauty of the Speak Easy events I’ve developed with Match - they encourage deeper conversations and true connections through guided conversations.

Find your tribe

You’re more likely to meet someone meaningful in a setting that reflects who you (truly) are. Join a choir if you love to sing, not just a tennis club because it sounds “cool”, or because you’d love to meet someone who ticks the “tennis” box.

Expand your criteria wisely

Having an idea of what you like in a partner can help clarify what you want, but be mindful not to get stuck in superficial traits. Go deeper than looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6'5", blue eyes. Instead, try: “Makes me laugh”, “Listens deeply,” or “Helps me feel more like myself.”