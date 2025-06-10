Green roofs are trending, expert explains why we’re loving them and how they protect your home

Green Roofs are now trending

The UK's weather is famously unpredictable, and with the recent record-breaking spring, homeowners face unique challenges in protecting their homes.

While we may not face extreme heat or the bitter cold of harsher climates, it is the inconsistency and rapid temperature changes that can seriously affect roofing materials. Even fluctuations as small as 10°C from one day to the next place considerable stress on roofs, leading to gradual wear and potential damage over time.

With this in mind, it’s crucial to understand how to weatherproof your roof effectively against these typical British ‘extremes’, ensuring your home remains safe, secure, and durable. Mike Storey, roofing expert at UK Flat Roofing, explains how to assess whether your roof is ready to cope with both the transitional seasons and the rising temperatures of summer.

1. Check your roof health

First things first, before you begin making any changes, it’s important that you get a professional roofer in to inspect your roof and identify any existing issues.

Mike says, “A good roofer should be checking for loose or missing tiles, damaged flashing, sagging areas, or signs of water leaks, so just make sure all of those are being assessed.

“If your roof is more than 20 to 25 years old, it is probably time to consider a replacement, or at the very least, some significant maintenance is likely to be needed.”

2. Consider an upgrade

Modern roofing materials have been designed with more extreme weather conditions in mind, and although traditional slate or clay tiles are very easy on the eye, they can become brittle over time.

Mike says, “Contemporary alternatives, such as fibre cement slates, composite tiles, or metal roofing systems, offer better resistance to high winds, torrential rain, and freeze-thaw cycles.

“If you're replacing your roof, opt for materials with high wind and impact resistance. Some synthetic tiles are even made from recycled materials, giving you a greener option too.”

3. Make sure roof fittings and fixtures are secure

To make your roof safe and ready for changeable weather in the UK, it’s essential that any guttering, solar panels, satellite dishes, and chimneys are firmly fixed and weatherproofed.

Mike says, “Strong winds can easily dislodge any loose items, potentially causing damage to your home, neighbouring properties, or pedestrians.

“You also need to ensure that any vents, skylights, and chimneys are properly sealed and flashed, as water leaks around these areas are a common cause of costly repair jobs.”

4. Ventilation and insulation are key

Typical British homes are not equipped to deal with extremes of weather, meaning that we struggle to keep our homes warm in winter, and the heat of summer can be overbearing in our non-air conditioned homes.

Mike says, “A well-ventilated roof space can help prevent the build-up of excess heat, while good insulation keeps your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

“Insulation upgrades, especially in your loft, are one of the most effective ways to improve your home's energy efficiency. Loft insulation shouldn’t break the bank and is definitely a good long-term financial investment, keeping you comfortable all year round and reducing your energy output.”

5. Consider a Cool Roof or Green Roof

‘Cool roofs’ are far more common in hotter climates, for obvious reasons, and they’re becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

Mike says, “‘Cool Roofs’ are made up of reflective roofing materials and are designed to reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat.

“Alternatively, a green roof (with vegetation planted over a waterproof membrane) provides excellent thermal performance, absorbs rainwater, and contributes to local biodiversity.

Green roofs are also popular from a stylistic stand point and have seen a growing interest with 45,000 searches for ‘green roofs’ this past month alone.

Mike adds, “Green roofs have become increasingly popular as homeowners look for sustainable and attractive ways to improve their properties. Beyond their environmental benefits, they fit well with the growing trend for biophilic design, an interior style that brings natural elements indoors to create calming, nature-inspired spaces. By adding greenery to the roof, this approach blurs the boundaries between outdoor and indoor living, promoting wellbeing and a strong connection to nature.”

6. Consider guttering and drainage

Mike says, “In periods of heavy rainfall, it’s important that your roof drainage system can cope with the additional strain. That’s because blocked or undersized gutters can lead to overflowing water, damp problems, and even foundation issues.

“It’s also worth considering upgrading to larger capacity guttering and adding rainwater harvesting systems where possible. It’s a smart way to make the most of all that extra rain while easing pressure on your roof.”

7. The benefits of solar energy

There are still millions of homes in the UK that aren’t taking advantage of solar panel systems.

Mike says, “Solar panels are a great way to reduce energy bills and cut carbon emissions, but poor installation can compromise your roof's integrity. It’s essential that if you do opt to go down the solar energy route, you always use an MCS-certified installer who understands how to anchor panels without weakening your roof or causing leaks.

“Furthermore, battery storage systems can also make solar even more efficient, allowing you to store energy for use during power cuts or peak demand.

8. Plan for the future

Where your budget allows, when making any improvements or changes to your roofing, you should always think long-term.

Mike says, “Choosing higher-spec materials, adding extra insulation, or integrating smart technology might cost more upfront, but these choices can save thousands in future repairs and energy bills.”