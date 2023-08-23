Greggs has also revealed that it will be adding two brand-new items to its autumn hot drinks menu

Greggs has announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte along with two other autumnal drinks from tomorrow (August 24). The Pumpkin Spice Latte, priced from £2.40, is made with a blend of freshly ground coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup and steamed milk – all topped with sweet, tasty cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar.

And for the first time, in a limited number of shops Greggs fans can also get their hands on the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte in an iced option, made with the same autumnal spices but poured over chunks of ice. With temperatures having reached the mid-twenties in some parts of the UK this week, the iced alternative is the perfect refreshing drink to help customers stay cool while also getting a hit of their favourite autumn flavours.

Greggs has also revealed that it will be adding two brand-new items to its autumn hot drinks menu - the Hazelnut Mocha and the Hazelnut Hot Chocolate, both available in all shops from £2.40. The pair are both made with an addition of hazelnut flavoured syrup and finished with a dashing of chocolate powder on top – perfect for those looking for a new fall favourite.