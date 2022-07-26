The Greggs and Primark clothing collection will feature a mix of new items, as well as some returning favourites - including the Greggs bucket hat

For the second time, Primark and Greggs are teaming up once again to launch a fashion collection together, following on from the sell-out success of its collaboration earlier this year.

This is everything you need to know about the new collection from the clothing retailer and high street bakery chain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s included in the collection?

The new collection from Primark and Greggs will boast 21 new items which Primark says has been “designed to get the nation festival-ready and features everything you need to look the part this summer”.

The collection will include new items like cycle shorts, bodysuits, basketball jerseys, varsity jackets and footwear as well as returning favourites, like the iconic Greggs bucket hat and underwear.

The new collection includes everything that a Greggs fan could want (Photo: Primark/Greggs)

This is the full list of items and how much they cost:

Greggs Black T-Shirt - £8.00

Greggs Black Sweat Shorts - £12.00

Greggs Blue Logo T-Shirt - £8.00

Greggs Blue Sweat Shorts - £12.00

Greggs White ‘Flakes Included’ T-Shirt- £8.00

Greggs Basketball Jersey - £10.00

Greggs Basketball Shorts - £12.00

Greggs Varsity Jacket - £25.00

Greggs White Hoodie - £16.00

Greggs White Cropped Hoodie - £12.00

Greggs White Mom Jersey Shorts - £8.00

Greggs Blue Logo Bodysuit- £8.00

Greggs Black Oversized T-Shirt Dress - £10.00

Greggs Black Cycling Shorts - £8.00

Greggs Black Sliders - £8.00

Greggs Bum Bag - £9.00

Greggs Bucket Hat -£8.00

Greggs Clog Sandals - £6.00

Greggs Tote Bags - £5.00

Greggs Socks (pack of five) - £8.00

Greggs Underpants (pack of two) - £9.00

Talking about the collection, Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs, said: “The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated.

“We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond.”

Jermaine Lapwood, Head of Innovation and Future Trends at Primark, added: “I believe the best partnerships in fashion are those that are blindingly obvious but never boring or predictable.

“In a world of collaborations, it is important that we stand out and be different.”

When is the launch date?

The Primark and Greggs collaboration will drop in all Primark stores across the UK on Friday 5 August.

Will you be buying from the new collection? (Photo: Primark/Greggs)

You can find your nearest Primark branch using the store locator tool on the Primark website .

Can shoppers get early access?

To celebrate the launch, Primary and Greggs are giving fans the opportunity to access the collection early, with a limited presale of selected items and mini festival experience via its “Snackfest” bus.

These are the dates and locations that the bus will be stopping at:

27 July - Brighton, Jubilee Square

29 July - Manchester, Cathedral Gardens

31 July - Liverpool, Liverpool One Paradise Place

2 August - Glasgow, Argyle St

4 August - Newcastle, Northumberland St

The special ‘Snackfest’ bus will be visiting five locations around the UK (Photo: Primark/Greggs)

The bus will be available from these five locations from 11am to 5pm.

The bus will offer shoppers the opportunity to buy selected items from the new collection before it hits the shelves and becomes available to the general public.

In order to give shoppers a fair chance, there will be a limit of two per customer on each product in the collection.