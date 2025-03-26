Hacks for removing hard water stains:

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Brits are being told that toothpaste and shaving cream could be the secret ingredients to removing stubborn hard water stains.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home and bathroom experts at Vidalux.co.uk have shared their tips on which household items can help break down hard water build up on shower screens and faucets.

Hard water is water with a high mineral content, particularly calcium and magnesium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When hard water evaporates, these minerals are left behind and form stains.

Over time, this buildup can create unsightly stains on shower doors, showerheads and faucets

The longer the stains are sat on these areas, the more they cling to the surface, making them tougher to clean.

The experts are sharing some easy tricks to help cut through these stubborn stains and prevent them from returning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Ellis from Vidalux.co.uk said: “Hard water stains can be a real nuisance to get rid of especially if they have been sitting there for quite some time because they cling to surfaces.

“The trick with hard water stains is to use something that is acidic and abrasive enough it can break down the strong minerals.

“Some of the best cleaning products you can use are likely to already be in your home.

“Toiletries such as shaving cream and toothpaste both contain properties that help cut through the minerals left behind from hard water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To prevent a build up of hard water stains returning, rub some candle wax onto faucets and shower heads. The wax will act as a barrier between the surface and the water and will prevent hard water from being able to settle onto the surface.”

Hacks for removing hard water stains:

Shaving cream

Apply a layer of shaving cream to the area and let it sit for around 15 minutes. Wipe it away with a damp cloth and then buff the area with a dry one for a streak free finish. The foaming agents found in shaving cream can help break down minerals left behind from hard water.

Lemon and salt

The acidity and abrasiveness of lemon and salt can help cut through and break down the stubborn stains left from hard water. Simply cut a lemon in half and put some salt on it before gently rubbing the stains with it. You’ll want to apply enough pressure to remove the stains but not too much that you scratch the glass.

Toothpaste

Believe it or not but this household staple can come in handy for cleaning stubborn hard water on shower screens and faucets. It’s abrasive enough to clean but gentle enough that it won’t damage any appliances. Make sure to use a toothpaste that contains fluoride as this is the key ingredient that will help break down the stains. Apply toothpaste to the stains and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing. If you find the toothpaste is too stubborn to spread across the stains, add some water to loosen it up.

White vinegar and water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mix together equal parts of white vinegar and water and spray onto the affected area. Let the solution sit for around half an hour before gently scrubbing and rinsing. Avoid using vinegar on soft stone such as marble and granite to prevent damaging the materials.

Candle wax

While candle wax can’t remove hard water, it can help prevent water from settling on faucets and staining. The wax acts as a buffer between the faucet and water, the minerals can’t penetrate the wax which prevents the water from settling. Simply rub some candle wax onto faucets and buff it into the surface.