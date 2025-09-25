Hair care myths that are actually damaging your hair revealed

Image: Hair

A hair expert has exposed the truth behind common hair myths that could be harming your hair more than protecting it.

Warning of common misconceptions around hair care, Anders Reckendorff of Scandinavian Biolabs , said that many people follow outdated hair care advice, which lacks scientific backing and leads to more damaged hair.

Should you wash your hair daily?

"One of the biggest myths is that washing your hair daily strips it of natural oils and damages your scalp," he said.

The expert explained this belief doesn't account for individual differences in scalp condition. People with oily scalps may benefit from daily washing, while those with dry scalps might need less frequent cleansing.

"Your scalp produces sebum at different rates depending on your genetics, hormones and environment. Some people simply produce more oil than others."

Does brushing your hair 100 times a day make it healthier?

Another well-known myth is that brushing your hair 100 times a day promotes growth.

"Excessive brushing can actually damage hair cuticles and lead to breakage. Hair doesn't need 'training' through aggressive brushing," he said.

Will cutting your hair make it grow faster?

Reckendorff also addressed the myth that cutting hair makes it grow faster.

"Hair grows from the roots, not the ends. Regular trims prevent split ends which can make hair look healthier, but they don't influence growth rate at all," he explained.

The myth that hair grows faster during pregnancy actually has some truth to it, Reckendorff noted.

"Hormonal changes during pregnancy can extend the growth phase of hair cycles, but this is temporary. The postpartum shedding that follows often shocks new mothers who weren't warned about this normal process," he explained.

Does wearing hats cause hair loss?

Reckendorff, who has heard many myths during his time at Scandinavian Biolabs, also addressed the myth that hats cause hair loss by restricting blood flow.

"Unless a hat is extremely tight, it won't affect hair growth. Hair loss attributed to hats is usually coincidental pattern baldness that would have happened anyway," he said.

Can lemon juice really lighten your hair?

With summer coming up, there are also some seasonal myths to watch out for, such as lemon juice being a safe and natural way to lighten your hair in the sun.

"Lemon juice plus sunshine can equal huge dryness. It acts like bleach without any control, and the acid can weaken your strands and fry your ends. If you want sun-kissed highlights, stick to a gentle hair lightening spray formulated to protect your hair, or visit a professional."

Is air-drying in the sun better than using a hairdryer?

Another myth is that air drying your hair in the sun is better than using a hairdryer.

The expert concludes, "Not always! While avoiding heat tools is great, air-drying in direct sunlight can cause UV damage, drying your hair out even more. If you’re outside, protect your hair with a scarf, hat, or UV spray while it dries."