Hair today, gone tomorrow: Nearly half of men will embrace hair removal this summer

User (UGC) Submitted

New research from Currys reveals British men are getting ready for their smoothest summer yet, with almost half (47%) planning to trim their body hair– over a quarter more (26%) than five years ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen to 24 year olds are at the forefront of this trend, with over three quarters (76%) planning to embrace the shave ahead of the summer.

Londoners are the keenest to shave their bodies, with nearly two thirds (62%) of men in the Capital preparing to trim this summer. Meanwhile, the guys of the West Midlands are most likely to embrace the rugged look, with just 37% of men in the region planning to groom themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, men in relationships are most likely to shave with 6 in 10 (59%) planning to shave, compared to just 4 in 10 (41%) single lads. Those in relationships (41%) are also almost twice as likely to focus on their physique compared to their single (21%) counterparts.

Despite enthusiasm for a smoother look, men encounter common mishaps during grooming. Almost 3 in 10 (29%) men experience cuts and scrapes, with 25 to 34 years olds being the clumsiest 45% having injured themselves when removing

Although many men have the idea, they don’t always have the gear more than 4 in 10 (41%) More than 4 in 10 (41%) buy grooming equipment less often than once a year or never. However, that doesn’t stop them from achieving a smoother look, as more than 1 in 7 (16%) admit to "borrowing" their partner’s products.

Men in Northern Ireland (30%) and London (25%) are most likely to “borrow,” with the most commonly pilfered items being hair removal cream (42%), electric shavers (37%), and even tweezers (31%).

While a quarter (25%) of men groom daily, more than 1 in 3 (39%) will never discuss their grooming habits with other men.